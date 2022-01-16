this is Powerfoyle technology with solar charge

After more than a decade of research, Powerfoyle technology begins to be applied in the first devices. Created by the Swedish company Exeger, it is run gadgets by solar charging. That is, they do not need a battery, but are powered directly by solar energy.

Together with the Dutch audio company Mayht, the first bluetooth speaker with “unlimited battery”, thanks to the fact that it receives its energy from the sun. As long as there is light, the company promises that its speaker will continue to work.

Functional outdoors and indoors with ambient light

The proposal is striking. During CES 2022 a working prototype has been shown, where the device can be charged and operated outdoors in natural light, but also indoors in ambient light.

The speaker with PowerFoyle technology is located on the right side. Image: Mayht

While the Mayht company takes over the sound technology, Exeger applies its Powerfoyle technology to power it with solar energy. It’s about a flexible material that can capture sunlight and convert it into energy. In this case, the bluetooth speaker is covered with this material and it is through which it is recharged, at a rate high enough to be functional.

Last year they showed their technology with the Urbanista headphones, headphones in which it was promised that with one hour of exposure to the sun, three hours of playback were guaranteed. Or two hours if the day is cloudy.

Mayth explains that drivers of this speaker have been modified to require up to 10 times less power usual. A necessary increase in efficiency to match Powerfoyle technology.

The device promises, although it also generates many doubts. At the moment the company has not disclosed the technical specifications of the speaker and we do not know what its power is. Nor what percentage of the surface is built with Exeger’s material.

It would be necessary to check to what extent this bluetooth speaker sounds good and if they have enough power to generate good bass. Still, the idea of ​​being able to power devices with solar energy is certainly appealing. Even more that this technology be applied in prototypes with a commercial aspect.

38 million dollars of financing to produce these gadgets

In mid-2021, Exeger secured a $20 million funding round from Swiss banks. Along with $18 million from the Batljan Invest AB fund. In 2019, it was Softbank that invested $20 million in Exeger, who have been exploring the development of solar cells since 2014.

According to the company, its material can be printed in different shapes and with different colors, a priori without affecting performance and the ability to power the device through solar charging. There are already bluetooth speakers on the market with built-in solar panels, but this is the first one that takes advantage of the body itself to obtain energy.

