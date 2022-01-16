This is the damage left by the tsunami in Tonga and Peru after the volcano eruption – Prensa Libre

“We regret the sensitive death of two people, who were found dead by members of the San Martín police station, on Naylamp beach, when the waves were abnormal,” the Peruvian National Police (PNP) reported on Twitter.

Two women drowned on a beach in northern Peru during the strong waves that affected the Peruvian coast this Saturday after the volcanic eruption near the island of Tonga, in the Pacific Ocean, official sources reported.

In turn, the head of the municipal police of the northern province of Lambayeque, Dalmiro Velásquez, explained that the women drowned on Saturday afternoon on Naylamp beach, as far as they had arrived with their relatives.

Velásquez told the RPP radio station that the women were apparently swept away by the strong current that appeared on that beach, which is far from the city and rarely visited.

The volcanic eruption near the island of Tonga, in the Pacific Ocean, generated abnormal waves this Saturday throughout the coast of Peru, where floods were reported in resorts and coastal towns.

Dozens of bathers who went to the Agua Dulce beach, in the Lima district of Chorrillos, were removed by municipal workers from that town after receiving an alert from the Control Center of the Metropolitan Municipality of Lima.

Although most countries with the Pacific coast issued security alerts, the Navy’s Directorate of Hydrography and Navigation subsequently assured that the volcanic eruption “does not generate a tsunami on the Peruvian coast”, although it added that it would remain under “constant surveillance”.

However, both local media and social networks reported that in Pisco, in the southern region of Ica, the tide rose by at least half a meter, which led to the urgent withdrawal of citizens in the areas close to the sea.

In this regard, local authorities declared that 38 premises were affected by seawater, which entered restaurants and caused material damage, mainly in the areas of Pisco Playa, Paracas, San Andrés and Yumaque.

Citizens also reported on social networks that there were alterations in the sea in the Ancón resort, in the north of Lima, and in Punta Negra, in the south of the Peruvian capital.

The material damage due to the “anomalous waves” was confirmed this Sunday by the Civil Defense, which also reported that the Navy maintains the closure of several ports for security measures.

The Asismet collective, made up of a multidisciplinary team of specialists, assured on Twitter that a maximum wave height of 68 centimeters was recorded in the port of Callao, while in the southern Marcona it reached 72 centimeters and in the northern Paita it reached at 65 centimeters.

The violent eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga caused a tsunami that has hit the coasts of that island nation and has also set off alarms in other nations in the oceanic region, including Chile, which reported waves of up to two meters on its coast. north, bordering Peru.

Tonga remains incommunicado

Tonga suffers “significant damage” after the tsunami caused the day before by a volcanic eruption, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Sunday, although there is still no information on victims.

Communication connections with Tonga, an archipelago of more than 170 islands and some 105,000 inhabitants settled in the South Pacific, are limited because the tsunami damaged submarine communication cables and caused power outages, said the New Zealand president, who has collected information from officials of his country in Tonga.

Official portals and profiles on social networks of government departments have not updated the situation for more than 24 hours, when, according to the Netblocks observatory, the internet connection was completely cut off.

Since the violent eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai submarine volcano, which lasted about eight minutes and could be seen from space, recorded around 5:20 p.m. local time on Saturday (4:20 GMT), news from Tonga is scarce.

The giant waves ferociously hit the northern coast of the Tongan island of Tongatapu, whose maximum elevation does not reach 30 meters above sea level, in a matter of minutes.

The Australian Meteorological Service said that “waves of about 1.2 meters” hit Nuku’alofa, the capital of Tonga, with 24,500 inhabitants, about 65 kilometers south of the volcano.

“Nuku’alofa is covered in a thick layer of volcanic ash, but (current) conditions are calm and stable,” Ardern said after speaking to New Zealand officials in Tonga, reportedly via satellite phones.

A New Zealand Army P3 Orion reconnaissance plane will take off “once weather conditions allow” to help assess the consequences of the tsunami in Tonga, and they are also preparing to send Navy ships on humanitarian tasks.

The International Federation of the Red Cross indicated on social networks that its teams in Tonga are already on the ground and have “enough supplies in the country to support 1,200 households”.

One of the great concerns is that the already scarce drinking water aquifers could be contaminated by the constant rain of ash, which in turn could cause respiratory problems among the population.

A tsunami across the Pacific

The thunderous eruption of Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai, an underwater volcano with a long history of activity and located between two islets – which are sometimes joined by the ash accumulated between them – could be heard hundreds of kilometers away.

Other neighboring Pacific nations such as Fiji, Vanuatu and Samoa also recorded the onslaught of waves up to two meters high and, after canceling the alert, they still maintain an emergency warning over coastal areas.

“Due to the unpredictable nature of this event, the public is advised to take extra precautions when attending coastal activities until further notice,” the Samoa Meteorological Service said in its latest update.

Unlike tsunamis triggered by earthquakes, where tectonic plates unload their force and a second tsunami is unlikely, the volcano could again register a violent eruption that would create another ferocious tidal wave.

The explosion and subsequent tsunami produced strong waves and flooding as far away as the US state of California, 8,000 kilometers from the volcano, and the coasts of Chile, Japan and Australia. EFE