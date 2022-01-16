This is the occupation of clinics and hospitals after the arrival of ómicron

As of January 12, at the national level, the percentage of ICU occupancy was 58%, with only 14% representing covid-19 cases. While, in terms of hospitalization, the occupation was 67%, with 7% related to the coronavirus. Photo: Ministry of Health

Yesterday he Ministry of Health reported that 34,923 new cases of covid-19 had been reported in Colombia. A figure that exceeds the historical maximum, since, during the wave in the middle of the year, on June 26, what was the highest number until now had been registered, with 33,594 new cases. But at that time there were also 693 deaths, while those reported yesterday were only 106. (We suggest: New measures for Covid-19 booster doses: when, what vaccines and other questions)

Although all the data serves to better understand the situation of the coronavirus, it is not “fair” to compare the current pandemic with that of a year ago, or six months ago, with the same criteria. The moment is different: omicron, Although more contagious, it would be a less severe variant, more than 29,000,000 people have the complete vaccination schedule in the country and a percentage of the population would already have a certain level of immunity for having had the virus.

“While the rise in case counts is staggering, experts say they are not as alarming as they might have been a few months or a year ago,” explains an article from New York Times titled “How to think about covid-19 data right now”, in which he analyzes the landscape of the United States. “Because the variant omicron appears to cause less severe illness, hospitalization numbers may tell us less about the illness and more about the strain on the health care system, which has consequences for everyone.” (Also read: “Omicron predominates in 95% of genomic surveillance cases”: Ministry of Health)

As the epidemiologist Silvana Zapata also pointed out to The viewer In days gone by, it is key to be aware of what happens day by day in the health system in terms of hospitalizations for covid-19, occupancy in intermediate care and in intensive care unit beds.

So what’s the hospital status you’re closing this week with? Has it changed with the arrival of ómicron in the country? As explained by the Ministry of Health to this newspaper, despite the abrupt rise in cases of covid-19, “it has been observed that it is not accompanied by an increase in deaths and hospitalizations.” In addition, since the peak of infections was exceeded in July 2021, the availability of beds has been maintained. ICU between 40 and 50%, where the majority of cases are not associated with the coronavirus. “In the last four weeks, although there was a slight increase in occupancy due to suspected and confirmed cases of covid-19, there has been no significant reduction in the availability of beds. ICU”, he added.

In the departments that this increase is beginning to be seen, assured the portfolio, it is in Antioch Y Cauca’s Valley, “with availability of less than 30% in the last three weeks.” In other departments, such as Caldas, Quindío, Risaralda and Meta, the number of beds occupied by covid-19 patients is beginning to rise.

In fact, as of January 12, at the national level, the percentage of occupation of ICU it was 58%, with only 14% representing covid-19 cases. While in terms of hospitalization, the occupation was 67%, with 7% related to the coronavirus.

Regarding the occupation of intermediate beds, the Ministry of Health did not give exact data. However, on the page of the Integrated Social Protection Information System, the graph on the behavior of occupancy and the availability of beds in intermediate care (see infographic) shows that it has remained relatively stable since December 20, when the first identification of omicron in Colombia was reported. In fact, according to this graph, the cases of people with covid-19 who were in intermediate care as of January 12 were 199 confirmed and 92 suspected. The rest of the 1,873 who were occupying an intermediate care bed were not there due to coronavirus.

The situation of the hospitals in Medellín and Cali

Medellín and Cali are the capitals of the two departments in which hospital increases are beginning to be seen, according to the Ministry of Health. A fact that local authorities have also been reporting. In the words of Miyeraldi Torres Agredo, Secretary of Health of Cali, while in the city hospitalization has increased by 20%, the emergency services have been more saturated, with 80%. As for the occupation of the ICU, he points out, “it went from 12% on December 24 to 26% today.” “This increase has had a lesser impact than in January 2021, because by that date ICU occupancy was 96%, with 74% related to covid-19,” he adds.

For her part, Jennifer Andree Uribe, Secretary of Health of Medellin, explains that in the city of Antioquia most of the services are not being occupied by patients with covid-19. By the middle of the week, ICU occupancy was 90%, but only 19% was associated with the coronavirus. Intermediate care fluctuated between 90 and 91% occupancy, with covid-19 cases representing 4% and, in hospitalization, also with 90% occupancy, patients arriving due to coronavirus were more or less 6%.

As in Cali, the emergency services are the ones that are most saturated. “Many people are going to these services, but not all require hospital management, so the idea is that, when the coronavirus is mild, it is managed from home, through virtuality, so that hospitals do not become saturated” , comment. In addition, that the emergency services have a high level of occupation is almost a constant, especially at this time of year. “It is when the peaks occur due to respiratory symptoms, not necessarily covid-19, and after December many people arrive due to the destabilization of basic pathologies and chronic diseases,” he recalls.

For this reason, for both, it is important to continue monitoring what happens with each of the hospital services before the arrival of omicron. “In order to make decisions we need to be very attentive to the evolution of clinics and hospitals,” explains Torres.