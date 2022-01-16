this powerful mid-range does not stop dropping in price

The OPPO Reno 6 5G is a balanced mid-range that lacks nothing. It can be yours for 87 euros less on Amazon.

The OPPO Reno 6 5G It is a mobile that falls in love at first sight, as it has a beautiful design that even changes color when the light hits it. The 8GB+128GB version has an introductory price of 499 euros, but now you can buy it at amazon for only 412 euros. Without a doubt, it is one of the best 5G mobiles that you can buy in 2022.

We are talking about a beautiful mid-range that does not lack anything, so we told you when we had the opportunity to analyze this OPPO Reno 6 5G. It has a nice design, quality screen, a performance that can’t be faulted and a good main camera. In addition, it charges in just a few minutes thanks to the 65W fast charge. If we add that you can save about 90 euros in your purchase, what more can you ask for?

Buy the OPPO Reno 6 5G at the best price

We have already mentioned that this Reno 6 5G has a particularly nice design. Specifically, it mounts a glass back with a matte finish that suits it very well. If you choose the light blue version, you will see how that back part changes its color depending on how the light hits it. In addition, we also like this mobile because it is especially comfortable in the hands, thanks to a thickness of 7.59 millimeters and a weight of 182 grams.

If we focus on its front, we find a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, with resolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 90Hz. In practice it is a very good quality screen, you can not ask for more. The OPPO Reno 6 5G processor is the MediaTek Dimension 900, which behaves well in any scene. In addition, it is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM that help you offer a good experience.

As we see in the name of the terminal, it integrates the necessary modem to connect to 5G networks, very important for the future. Your operating system is ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11, while its update to Android 12 will take place in the first half of 2022. fingerprint reader, on the other hand, is on the screen.

Another reason why our protagonist is among the best OPPO phones is its 64 MP main camera, as it allows you to capture very good quality images. In addition, you can also use an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 2 MP macro sensor, or the 32MP front camera with selfies that are also very good.

The experience is completed with a 4,300mAh battery that it has no problem getting to the end of the day with some power left, it can even make it through a day and a half with lighter use. However, the best is 65W fast charge, with brutal power to fully charge the battery in just half an hour.

As you can see, the OPPO Reno 6 5G is a mobile that does not limp in any of its sections, and for this reason it is a great choice in today’s market. If he has convinced you, remember that you can buy it for just over 400 euros on Amazon.

