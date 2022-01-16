Thousands of passengers trapped in the middle of the Caribbean when their journey was canceled due to COVID-19

By Minyvonne Burke NBCnews

The Norwegian Cruise Line company canceled this week one of its Caribbean cruises midway due to COVID-19, leaving travelers trapped at sea until the ship decides to return to New York.

The “Norwegian Gem” had a 10-day journey ahead of it, but was suspended and left docked in the port of Philipsburg, on the Dutch side of the island of Saint Martin.

The “Norwegian Gem”, one of the most important ships of the Norwegian Cruise Line company Ingo Wagner/DPA via AP File

“As we continue to navigate this public health situation while focusing on providing a safe experience for all on board, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Norwegian Gem’s current Caribbean sailing due to circumstances related to the COVID-19,” a company spokesperson explained.

The company has not revealed the exact reason that led it to make this decision.. The spokesman said the ship will return to New York “shortly,” but did not offer a specific date.

Aimee Focaraccio told USA Today that she boarded the boat on Sunday with the intention of celebrating her birthday during the voyage. But what was supposed to be an unforgettable day has turned into a nightmare”.

“I really can’t imagine four more sea days in a row without much to do,” he acknowledged, The situation they are going through is “extremely disturbing”.

“Tomorrow will really be the only nice day to enjoy the outdoors and after that, we’ll be stuck indoors. Limited shows, few people and nothing to do. I’m angry,” she said.

Anthony Bivona, another traveler, said last-minute changes to the route were expected due to the pandemic.

“We all knew, when we booked in such difficult times due to COVID-19, that most likely there would be changes to our itinerary“, he admitted. “It was not the exact itinerary that we had booked, but it was still an absolutely incredible cruise.”

According to the cruise industry publication Cruise Industry News, all passengers on the “Norwegian Gem” will receive a full refund.

The pandemic has caused continuous setbacks in the cruise sector, especially since December due to the explosion of cases caused by the omicron variant.

Earlier this month, this same company canceled numerous voyages due to “ongoing travel restrictions” found in different countries.

Royal Caribbean Cruises also canceled its “Spectrum of the Seas” cruise, which was due to depart on January 6, after nine passengers from a previous voyage were exposed to COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have warned that cruise travel right now carries the risk of contracting and spreading the virus, regardless of each passenger’s vaccination status.

Even so, they announced that they would continue to allow such trips as a protocol for the pandemic.



