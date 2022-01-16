time and TV to watch the match LIVE and DIRECT

Colombia, which seeks to prepare for the Qualifiers, and Honduras face each other, for an international friendly, TODAY, Sunday, January 16. Find out, in this note, the time and the TV channel to watch the game LIVE and DIRECT.

for a duel friendly, the national teams of Colombia Y Honduras they face TODAY, Sunday January 16, in search of preparation for what is to come. The game will be televised LIVE, through the screen TV snail.

+Alarm in the Colombian National Team for a player infected before the trip to the United States

+ We all breathe: they confirm the two reasons why Messi will not play vs. Colombia

The game will be played at Lockhard Stadium from Florida. The last time these teams played was on September 3, 2011, in a match that ended with a 2-0 victory in favor of the coffee team.

The coffee growers attend this event with the intention of correcting mistakes and forming a solid team for the Conmebol Qualifiers. The latest results have not been ideal for the Rueda team and therefore, they will have to change the panorama in the face of the objectives that lie ahead.

Honduras, meanwhile, knows that this challenge will not be easy and therefore will fight to leave a good image. The visitors understand their opponent’s situation and will try to make them uncomfortable from the first minute.

When do Colombia and Honduras meet for a friendly?

The game between Colombia and Honduras will be played TODAY, Sunday, January 16, at Lockhard Stadium. The match schedule is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (Colombian time).

time by country:

Argentina: 7:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.

chili: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 5:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 5:00 p.m.

Peru: 5:00 p.m.

Mexico: 4:00 p.m.

Honduras: 4:00 p.m.

U.S: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

How to watch the transmission of this meeting LIVE?

The game will be televised on Colombian soil, Livethrough the screen TV snail.