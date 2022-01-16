To the stands? Dembélé could stay without playing with Barça

“Yes [Dembélé] He has a contract, he has to play. Also for the image of the club itself. I don’t see that option [de enviarlo a la grada]”, said Xavi Hernández, coach of FC Barcelona, ​​in the run-up to the Barça match against Real Betis, on December 3. Now, Ousmane Dembélé, according to the latest information, has made it clear to the Barça managers that he has no intention of renewing his agreement with the club, which expires on June 30.

The French Nor does he consider leaving Barça in the winter transfer market. His intention is to fulfill his contract and later sign for some other team as a free agent. Manchester United and Juventus have positioned themselves as the first to be attentive to his situation, but it is not ruled out that clubs like Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle United, with money to ‘distribute’, can join the ‘bid’ for the french end.

The main problem is that Dembélé will spend six more months at Barça and the club must decide what to do: Will he play or stop entering the calls for the ‘Ilaix Moriba case’ to be repeated? Therein lies the great concern. According to information from the journalist Gerard Romero, who gave the exclusive on the ‘Mosquito’ decision, one of the three steps that the Barça team will follow will be “Communicate to the player that he will not play with Barça again”.

🚨 DEMBELE In the current situation, Barça plans to act quickly. First, informing the footballer that the renewal offer is withdrawn. Lower the player’s clause downward as of today Communicate to the player that he will not play with Barça again @JijantesFC — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) January 15, 2022

In the absence of details or official statement, it is understood that this will be the action plan of the azulgrana, which would have nothing to do with the statements of Xavi Hernández a month and a half ago, but that they do go in the same thread of action of Barça with Ilaix Moriba and the words of the president, Joan Laporta, on August 2: “We cannot promote him in his last year of contract so that he leaves without leaving any money. It is something that Barça is not going to tolerate”, reflected the maximum Barça president after being questioned about the situation of the midfielder trained in La Masia.

Will the same thing happen with Dembélé?

Two totally different options and points of view are on the table. LXavi’s position a month and a half ago, and what Joan Laporta may have in mind, considering that in his statements a few months ago he spoke that it was a situation that is not going to be tolerated with any footballer. There is no certainty of what will happen, beyond the information of Gerard Romero. We will have to wait for the Catalans’ next game, on the 20th of this month, to have a clue.

Next Thursday, Barça visits Athletic Bilbao for the match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. One day before, Xavi will attend to the media in the press room and it is understood that he will leave some clue as to what will happen to ‘Dembouz’. However, it will be when the club publishes its squad list when the ‘X’ with the Frenchman is resolved.