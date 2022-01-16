Today’s horoscope, January 16, 2022, of all zodiac signs

In today’s horoscope, sunday january 16, the Sun has its annual meeting with Pluto, planet in charge of revealing what was hidden for a long time. This union generates an influence that brings something to light so that you can make decisions and start a new cycle.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

Today the Sun has its Pluto encounter and together they dedicate themselves to teaching you something that was hidden so that you can see the reality of a certain context. In the case of your horoscope, this will let you see a sign in the labor projections. You could receive different proposals for professional endeavors with which you will get very excited and think about leaving your job.

But then, when you review them, keep in mind that the Universe will be showing you that many were misleading and will make you begin to value everything you currently have in a different way. In this way, you will see that this revaluation will make you better fulfill your tasks.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

The Sun and Pluto, when they come together, are in charge of showing you reality as it is. Particularly, something that you did not take into account and that until now was kept hidden in some aspect of your life. In the case of your horoscope, this relates to legal issues, pending lawsuits, and immigration matters.

With this I want to tell you that, in these days, you will receive news about something that you had not yet perceived in these matters and that will help you to continue the process. On the other hand, you could be receiving favorable responses that have to do with your visas, immigration or study procedures.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

The Sun and the planet Pluto do not have frequent encounters. For this reason, its importance when they manage to unite annually as they do on this day. With this astrological movement, they will expose you to something that you could not see clearly before and that will help you to overcome conflicts.

As this will happen in the sector of your birth chart where you pay your credits and taxes, something that has been difficult for you to do lately, the strong influence of the universe will be in charge of teaching you which people you count on and who you don’t to achieve your financial debts. In addition, following this energetic line, you will be able to build new businesses from a real base.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

The Sun and the planet Pluto come together for the only time in the year and will expose something hidden to the surface so that you can see which of your personal relationships is really on your side, be it friends, partner or family. This is because you have been going through a process of wear and tear in this area of ​​your daily life for a long time and you doubted if you had to distance yourself from someone or stay by their side.

So, from today and in a few days, you will go through situations through which you will find out about events that hid you. This can be from a betrayal or infidelity. One way or another, do this ritual with mint to prevent infidelity from your partner.

LEO HOROSCOPE

The union between the Sun and Pluto signals the definitive end of a stage. The aforementioned means that the time has come to take into account details that you did not perceive before and thus renew yourself. Particularly, for your sign, in matters related to your work.

From today and in a few days, events will arise that will show you capacities within you that you were not taking into account and that you were wasting. Now the universe will allow you to integrate them to look for other types of jobs and thus create a new image for yourself. Keep in mind that you should also update your material goals.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

Today is an important day, as the Sun joins the planet Pluto, an event that happens only once a year. This meeting indicates the end in some aspect of your life because it will bring to light some situation that you had not previously detected so that you can clearly see and understand your reality.

If you have been doing bad business, losing money and you had not been able to find the error in this, in the following days the reason for the mismanagement of your economy will come to light. In this way, you will have the ability to allocate your investments to another company. To recover what was lost, use the talisman that will guide you to success.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

These days, the Universe aims to bring to light some family secret so that you can renew and change the entire family structure. This will happen, especially, through the union of the Sun and the planet Pluto, which will be in charge of showing hidden stories.

In addition, this planetary combination will make you see conflicts that you did not want to accept, but now is the time to do so. Although you may not like these stories, they are the sign of the beginning of a time without secrets that will lead them to build a clearer future with healthier relationships.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

The union for the only time in the year between the Sun and Pluto, a planet associated with obsessions, will help you free yourself from some kind of mental dependence that you had with an old love. Also of certain emotions and memories that you did not want to let go of because you felt that it was a way to continue having him by your side.

From now and in the following days, the universe will show you how to do it; Surely, a person will appear to help you let die everything that is already expired in your mind and heart. With this process, you will also change your concept of love and allow yourself to be happier.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

Today the Sun joins Pluto, an unusual event, in the area of ​​your material and spiritual values ​​to produce a complete renewal through a great internal transformation.

Due to the experience you have lived in recent months, the one in which you had to rethink your way of earning money and really analyze what your priorities are, you have made a complete transformation of your scale of values ​​and needs.

With these changes and from this day you will learn to value yourself in a different way. It is from this discovery that you will begin a stage in which you will attract money in a new way.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

With the union that the Sun and the planet Pluto make today, you will be in the most important awakening of your personal history. Transcendental and profound changes will begin to arrive in which you will leave behind a certain personality to bring out a new one.

Although you have been doing this for months, from this day on it will be stronger and more intense. You will find more strengths, more willpower and you will leave anger and sadness that are already expired in you, but that you kept out of habit. Take advantage of this to build yourself as you really want to be.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

The annual union between the Sun and Pluto is very relevant and has been brewing for a long time, but today it will have its total synchronization. This happens in the area of ​​your horoscope related to your karma and your past lives and will be in charge of bringing to light how much you are overcoming what has been mentioned.

Of the aforementioned, especially, so that you can continue on the path of your evolution. So, situations will appear that will tell you how much debt you have paid off from other reincarnations and how much dharma you will receive. This is a process that will surprise you for everything you have overcome and thus you will be able to start a new life.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

The Sun and Pluto come together today to bring something to light and in this way you can see who you can trust from your groups of colleagues, who is really by your side and who can betray you. For a long time you have been going through a process of wear and tear with them and you doubted if you could place your trust or not.

From now on you will go through situations through which you will understand who will support you in your plans. You will also clearly see the people who were able to betray you, as the aforementioned planetary union is an expert in letting everything come to the surface.

