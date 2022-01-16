top cryptocurrency scams

Since the release of bitcoin a decade ago, other cryptocurrencies have appeared and started trading in the emerging market from cryptocurrencies, in which more and more people participate looking for invest his money To generate returns Taking advantage of the volatility of these assets digital, which is one of its most obvious features.

It is also a fundamental aspect that it is a system no centralized, and therefore it is not regulated by authorities of a particular country. Because of this quality, it is important to be careful when doing operations with these coins virtual and avoid falling into fraud or cyber attack.

Cryptocurrencies have revolutionized the way of looking at digital money, but scams are the order of the day. (Pixabay)



To know how to take better care of these risks, it will help you to know how cryptocurrencies work because it is through the technology of blockchain or chain of blocks that transfer the pieces of information through a process of calculations carried out by the computers of the so-called miners, who must solve computations so that this information that corresponds to the cryptocurrency or part of the cryptocurrency is transferred safely.

As there is no intermediary in the transactions unlike what traditionally happens in the foreign exchange markets, but it is in the Bitcoin network that these mining activities are developed for the flow of currencies, it is that the process is anonymous and secure.

The most common risks in this kind of investment, however, come from scam schemes such as so-called ponzi scheme, which are a form of fraud where criminals convince other people to make investments in a company that does not exist, or have a strategy to recover the initial contribution quickly.

Paying investors what are supposed to be returns, but are actually part of the investment of new victims, is how this fraudulent system is sustained.

pump and dump It is another way in which criminals manage to convince victims to buy shares of cryptocurrency companies that are not known, using false data.

When the shares are bought and their price begins to rise, the scammer then sells their own shares to withdraw the money and leave the obsolete shares in the hands of scammed investors.

other style of fraud is by simulating the profile of a public figure with fake accounts that are used to invite other people to participate in a fake investment scheme. With this system they invite investors to deliver large amounts of money with the promise of making it grow more with returns that never come.

The phishing It is another known modality, where emails that supposedly come from a bank or credit institutions are used. In the messages sent, it can be requested that payments be made in cryptocurrency, sometimes pressing with an approaching deadline.

