Undestroyed analysis: frenetic action with cyberpunk aesthetics ideal for mobile devices

The new mobile video game from Dreamplay Games is a roguelike full of action and with a very striking visual aesthetic

In the portfolio of the Korean study Dreamplay Games Many titles with generic names appear, which in most cases seem to be copies of other games and concepts popularized in the mobile field. However, his most recent creation, Undestroyed, is one of the most interesting roguelikes for mobile devices and has not been officially released yet.

The title has been in Early Access since September 2021 and continues to add features and new features with regular updates while the developers continue to work on the final version. The Undestroyed formula is quite well known thanks to the explosion of roguelikes in the last decade and it has an unoriginal story, but it is in its execution where it stands out as a more than interesting experience to try on mobile.

In a post-apocalyptic world where an artificial intelligence has rebelled and annihilated humanity, players are going to put themselves in the metallic body of the last hope to defeat the darkness and return the light to this planet. With that plot that takes elements from terminator, Megaman and other franchises, Undestroyed proposes a platformer roguelike experience focused on frenetic action and challenging enemies .

The visual section of Undestroyed is one of the most relevant features of the new Dreamplay Games

After going through a tutorial that explains everything needed to start the adventure, players have the opportunity to perform different actions in their refuge. At first, the possibilities include buying weapons and skins to prepare for battle, but as the action progresses and the levels rise, different sections are unlocked that make the experience a little more complex and provide the user with more elements to be successful. victor.

The first scenario of each run it is randomly built and only contains enemies that need to be defeated. However, from the second stage, players can choose between different options, depending on their intentions to advance. You can choose between normal scenarios, others with gold bonuses or upgrade items, some with NPCs to acquire different items and, in some cases, Boss levels, among other options.

Within each run, the protagonist levels up, which offers the possibility of improving different aspects of the gameplay, from melee weapon damage to the distance of each jump, among many others. Additionally, to get special abilities it is necessary to go through levels of Illegal Improvements, which present a different gameplay where the main objective is to collect a certain number of keys before the time runs out.

The protagonist of Undestroyed has two main weapons and two secondary ones that present a wide variety of possibilities (Photo: Google Play)

Randomness is a typical element of roguelikes, but in the case of Undestroyed it is complemented by the short and dynamic scenarios typical of a mobile experience, which means that there is always something new on the way. The game offers a free weapon at the start of each new run, but players can create their own using some of the items they get in each level. The number of weapons -primary and secondary- and the creation possibilities are many, which ensures that no run is going to be the same as the previous one. .

Of course, there is also a store that accepts both in-game gold and real money to purchase all kinds of upgrades, weapons, items, potions, and more. Additionally, Undestroyed has a battle pass system, almost mandatory for any title that wants to be sustained over time, but it may not be the most attractive option in a game that is in Early Access.

Regardless of progress within each run, players level up the Garden, where different ability cards are unlocked that have permanent effects on the protagonist. In this section you can also use DNA, one of the most coveted resources in the game, to obtain improvement items. Finally, in the Garden the time will also be changed from day to night -or vice versa- to modify what types of objects appear more frequently, the resistance of enemies and other elements, according to the user’s needs to advance to the next stage . Taking the Garden to Level 3 also unlocks a boss-only game mode, to find the best way to defeat them and get rewards in the process.

Undoubtedly, the most interesting thing about Undestroyed is its visual section. aesthetics cyberpunk perfectly complements the unrestrained action in the gloomy environments loaded with shadow and neon. The game manages to be experienced in the best possible way on devices with higher refresh rates than usual. Along with the simple and well-laid out controls, it is clear that the title was designed exclusively for the mobile field, which makes Undestroyed a very pleasant experience on any device.

Undestroyed features challenging bosses with different special attacks and weaknesses for players to take advantage of (Photo: Google Play)

It is worth noting that, even from its Early Access stage, the video game has support for Android compatible controls and 100% translated texts , so that no user is left out of Undestroyed.

The work of Dreamplay Games allows players to choose the type of experience they prefer to have with this 2D roguelike. It can be experienced like any other roguelike, where you have to spend a few hours and several tries to progress and beat those challenging bosses. But it can also be a shorter and more dynamic experience, more typical of mobile devices, with shorter game sessions that still offer significant rewards and the possibility of improvement.

Apart from the little originality in the theme and the story, among the negative aspects of Undestroyed, the microtransaction system can be added. The truth is that, like almost all the features of the game, it is a section that will surely continue to evolve before the official launch. However, the current exorbitant prices and how influential it is in the gaming experience may be determining factors when leaving Undestroyed.

There is still a long way to go before the final version of the title hits the market, but everything that Undestroyed offers since its Early Access forces us to look forward to its official launch, which will surely be loaded with content and possibilities.

