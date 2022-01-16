US Tsunami Threat Ends – NBC Chicago

The threat of a tsunami in the Pacific from a large undersea volcanic eruption eased on Sunday, but the massive ash cloud continued to blanket the tiny island nation of Tonga that remains cut off.

The tsunami warning for the coasts of the United States was canceled on Saturday night, hours after waves that reached up to 4 feet were recorded and caused minor flooding, especially in California.

“A tsunami is occurring along the coast of Alaska, British Columbia (Canadian) and the west coast of the United States,” the Service said shortly before 11:00 a.m. in that area (19:00 GMT). US Tsunami Warnings on its official Twitter account.

The waves recorded so far range from 0.2 feet in Alameda (California) to 4 feet in Port San Luis, about 186 miles north of Los Angeles, in the same state, according to that service belonging to the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The tsunami caused “light flooding” in the port of Santa Cruz, California, where beaches were closed and people were evacuated from commercial areas near the coast, although no one was forced to leave their homes, he said. City Manager Elizabeth Smith told CNN.

There was also “flooding to the parking area” near the beach in Port San Luis, where the highest waves were recorded, the Los Angeles division of the National Weather Service (NWS) said in a tweet.

In Berkeley (California), some 110 people were evacuated from ships and docks in the coastal area, according to local media Berkeleyside; and most of the beaches in the south of the state were closed due to the alert.

Waves and floods represented a risk; authorities close most of the beaches.

TONGA UNDER GIANT CLOUD OF ASH AND WITH LITTLE INTERNET

The eruption cut off Internet access to Tonga, leaving friends and family around the world eager to get in touch to find out if there were any injuries. Even government websites and other official sources remained without updates on Sunday afternoon.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there were still no official reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga, but warned that authorities had not yet contacted some coastal areas and smaller islands.

“Communication with Tonga is still very limited. And I know that’s causing a lot of anxiety in the Tongan community here,” Ardern said.

Waves are expected to reach 1 to 2 feet in height.

Ardern said there was significant damage to boats and shops along the Tongan coast. The capital, Nuku’alofa, was covered in a thick layer of volcanic dust, Ardern said, which contaminated water supplies and made fresh water a vital necessity.

Aid agencies said the thick ash and smoke had prompted authorities to ask people to wear masks and drink bottled water.

Ardern said New Zealand was unable to send a surveillance flight over Tonga on Sunday because the ash cloud was 63,000 feet high, but he hoped to try again on Monday, followed by supply planes and Navy ships.

One complicating factor for any international relief effort is that Tonga has so far managed to avoid any outbreak of COVID-19. Ardern said that New Zealand military personnel were fully vaccinated and willing to follow any protocol set by Tonga.

Other regions were also affected by the eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga

In Tonga, which is home to some 105,000 people, a video posted on social media showed large waves reaching the shoreline and swirling around houses, a church and other buildings.

A Twitter user identified as Dr. Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau posted a video showing waves crashing on shore. “I can literally hear the volcano erupting, sounds pretty violent,” he wrote, adding in a later post: “Ash rain and little pebbles, darkness covers the sky.”

The explosion of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano, about 40 miles north of Nuku’alofa, was the latest in a series of dramatic eruptions. In late 2014 and early 2015, eruptions created a small new island and disrupted international air travel to the Pacific archipelago for several days.

Earth imaging company Planet Labs PBC had observed the island in recent days after a new volcanic vent began erupting in late December. Satellite images showed how drastically the volcano had shaped the area, creating a growing island off Tonga.

“The surface of the island appears to have expanded by almost 45% due to ash fall,” Planet Labs said days before the latest activity.

SIX FEET TSUNAMI REACHES COAST OF CHILE

The Chilean coasts were hit this Saturday afternoon by a tsunami with waves of six feet in the north, after the eruption of the submarine volcano that had the Latin American country on alert throughout the day.

The largest waves were felt in some cities in the north of the country such as Iquique and Atacama, where there were slight floods, as confirmed by the Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy (SHOA).

“These events are anomalies that do not respond to a known pattern. Until now, little has happened, but we are alert,” said SHOA Admiral Leonardo Chávez.

Images spread through social networks show the arrival of strong waves at some beaches and the destruction of an artisanal dock in the Los Ríos region, to the south, where the tsunami was also felt.

During the day, the evacuation of the coasts was ordered in 14 of the 16 regions of Chile and a “red alert” was decreed in six specific areas, in which a safety level of almost 100 feet above sea level was established. .

Six other regions were also evacuated; Easter Island and the Juan Fernández archipelago and San Félix Island.

“SMALL TSUNAMI WAVES” ARRIVE IN THE CARIBBEAN

The eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga this Saturday generated “small tsunami waves that are not threatening in the Caribbean basin,” the US Tsunami Warning Service reported on its website.

These waves ranged from 0.1 feet recorded on Isla Mujeres and Puerto Morelos (Mexico) to 0.4 feet measured on Mona Island, in Puerto Rico (United States), said the service belonging to the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The institution stressed that “no action is required” because the size of the waves is not a cause for concern, and insisted that there is no tsunami threat in Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands or the British.