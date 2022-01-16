Vakeró takes Ramón Torres, Luis Miguel, Alex Bueno and 9 of his children to the stage

The most emotional part of Vakeró’s show at Hard Rock Café was when he invited his children to sing with him and through tears he expressed his love for them, while asking the media to be more considerate in his offensive comments out of respect to the family.

Similarly, the most applauded of last Friday night was the participation of Ramón Torres, who was summoned to interpret “Tus Cartas” and at the request of the public, who loudly asked for another one, returned to the scene to interpret one more of his successes.

Another bachatero who took the stage was Luis Miguel del Amargue, with whom he sang “No Notas” one of the most popular songs of the tropical singer.

Vakeró became “El Malo”, but in good spirits during a presentation in which he was accompanied by his band and body of dancers.

“The shoes” was the theme chosen to start the show, followed by “It shows you”, “Too much”, “Amen”, “Leave your envy” and “Amarilis”. In this last song there is an unexpected change, the musicians begin to come down from the stage and with a guitar solo this block says goodbye to make way for the first guests of the night.

David Paredes appears on the scene, accompanied by his bachata group, and there Vakeró asks for a 30-second applause to receive the person he named as the most complete singer in the country, referring to Alex Bueno, with whom he performed “El Hijo Mío”, a popular hit. by the merengue player in ballad time.

Cristian Alexis, leader of the Urbanova group, was part of the attraction in this romantic block, with the song “Caballero sin memoria”, a song recorded by both and recently released on digital platforms.