VIDEO: Julio César Chávez Jr. is arrested and fights with the police: “I’m not going to get off” | News from Mexico

CULIACAN, Mexico-. A difficult way to start the day had Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., after he was detained in the streets of Culiacán, Sinaloa, the city where he is from, by elements of Ministerial Police.

It was this Friday morning when Julio César Chávez Jr., nicknamed ‘Son of the Legend’, was detained by the authorities, who recorded a live video of what happened and broadcast it on his social networks, while he was with a companion.

The boxer from Sinaloa asked the policemen the reason for his arrest, and although the security elements demanded get off the vehicle, Chavez Jr. He flatly refused and they began to argue with increasing force.

“Hey, boss, tell me why, it’s wrong, I came from get up from my house and for you to hold me. I will not go sir, the car is crossing me, why am I going to get off if I come from my house? I’m not going to talk sir. Doesn’t he know me or what? I can talk to anyone,” said Chavez Jr., quite annoyed.

Police accused him of “being armed”

“If you’re going to get off, we have to bring to base, get off to talk, here in galleries, in the pure corner. To start, go armed“, were some of the responses of the police.

It is not known what happened after

The companion of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He called the Governor of Sinaloa after the boxer asked him to, but it is no longer known what happened after the detention Y discussion.