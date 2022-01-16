Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Sunday, January 16

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

January brings many surprises personally and sentimentally. This new chapter in your life will start as an adventure and then turn into a beautiful reality that you will not regret. You want to stabilize yourself in all aspects before thinking about pleasures, romances or anything that distracts you from your purposes. Your Affirmation today: “I accept and love myself as I am”. Lucky numbers: 8, 49, 24.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You are a new, different Taurus, determined to live in joy and happiness. The negative that was going to happen in your life has already happened and a new cycle of blessings begins for you. All this cosmic change fills you with energy, vitality, desires to live life freely and harmoniously. Your health will be brilliant. You improve your diet and your exercise plan by spending more time with your body. Your statement today: “Everything is under control.” Lucky numbers: 39, 10, 31.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

You face family and sentimental issues with more control and self-confidence. You follow advice from parents or some other authority figure in your life. Another important change will be that you will open the eyes of the mind and soul to see things as they are, without fantasies or deception. Your affirmation today: “I decree peace, love and abundance in my life”. Lucky numbers: 6, 39, 16.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

In 2022 you dedicate yourself to enjoying nature more and participating in outdoor activities or outside your usual area. You find yourself persistent in your professional achievements. This new attitude towards life makes your health improve, love relationships harmonize, family members are closer to you and your money coffers begin to fill. Your statement today: “I decree absolute happiness for myself.” Lucky numbers: 10, 31, 29.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

He faces all work, economic and family situations with great calm. Meditate, pray and pray not only for yourself, but for those who easily get you out of control, so that God enlightens them and they learn to respect your space. If you find yourself looking for a job you get it in the blink of an eye. Your statement today: “Life rewards me for giving the best of me.” Lucky numbers: 7, 38, 18.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Starting this week, the doors to new jobs are open for you. You are well rewarded for all your efforts. Planetary energy favors the delivery or payment of money owed, as well as opening doors to job opportunities that you cannot miss. Your affirmation today: “I open myself to being happy, healthy and prosperous”. Lucky numbers: 18, 30, 26.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

In January you are encouraged to conclude a legal matter or request that is pending. Many will start a career or continue studies for professional advancement. The year 2022 will be to solve and progress. You put an end to uncomfortable situations and work on everything that brings you happiness. Your affirmation today: “I am free of emotional burdens and full of blessings.” Lucky numbers: 20, 33, 17.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

You shine, you stand out, you touch the glory with honors and recognition. You continue to rescue and protect everything worked, saved and take care of enemies or malicious people. You overcome every obstacle and enjoy inner peace. Seek advice from those who have been successful and have overcome your same difficulties. Your statement today: “I can overcome any obstacle.” Lucky numbers: 33, 20, 41.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You feel rebellious, you are angry at the injustices that are committed around you. It is important that you practice patience with colleagues, such as with your partner or crush. Avoid bringing work problems home. Money comes to you indirectly from inheritances, dividends, family royalties, but not through your own efforts. Your affirmation today: “I bless every action and word I do and say.” Lucky numbers: 40, 28, 22.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You have learned that opportunities do not repeat themselves. Now you don’t miss a single one, but be careful, since your excessive impulse leads you to make irreparable mistakes. Enjoy all your passion, but with the right person. Take care of your health, strengthen your bones by doing a lot of exercise, especially to strengthen your legs and ankles. Your statement today: “I live full of blessings, peace and love.” Lucky numbers: 18, 36, 29.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Week for those single Aquarians. New romances and adventures are presented to them. Study your candidate well before getting involved in a dead-end relationship. The issue of your financial stability haunts you throughout this month. You have to take care of money and know how to spend it. Catch up on your debts. Your affirmation today: “I live my present fully”. Lucky numbers: 5, 27, 11.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Week to set goals and work plan to achieve them. Mercury hinders opportunities for your personal and professional progress. The Full Moon inclines you to avoid passing romances. There will be a degree of instability among your friends which will lead you to be more patient and understanding with them. Your affirmation today: “I am a blessed and grateful being.” Lucky numbers: 7, 49, 32.