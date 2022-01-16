“We are out of this”: The difficult moment of Gianluca Vacchi and his wife

The actress Sharon Fonseca told her state of health on her Instagram account after she, her partner Gianluca Vacchi and her daughter were infected with Covid-19.

She specified that her husband was the first to contract the virus, then the youngest, and she was the last. In addition, she said that she is asymptomatic, however, the rest of her family is not.

“Gian felt bad the first few days and thank God he recovered quickly, and the baby did not feel well for three days and continues with some symptoms, but much better now, we are out of this”, detailed his followers on the social network.

“I was the only one who didn’t have symptoms. Thank God, it’s like he said: ‘You won’t have symptoms so you can take care of them.’ It’s been a crazy week,” she added.

In the same publication, Sharon revealed that in the last PCR that was done, it was negative and he overcame the virus. But he did not reveal if the rest of his family also had the same result.

Vacchi’s treatment

After the Italian confirmed that he has Coronavirus, he himself told details of the treatment he underwent to cope with the disease.

“Hey guys, Covid day 4, I’m washing and cleaning my blood,” he confessed on his Instagram account. According to him, the procedure would bring benefits to his immune system.

