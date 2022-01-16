What are they and why should you pay attention to them?

Metaverses are a vast online universe that goes beyond individual platforms so that people can share immersive virtual spaces, but beyond the definition itself, in this article I want to explain extensively what they are and why you, yes, you You should be giving them all the attention in the world. Keep reading.

All about Metaverses

At the end of July, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook (FB), introduced the word Metaverse and defined it as the “Virtual environment where you can be present with people in digital spaces, (…) we believe it will be the successor mobile internet.”

In other words, metaverses are essentially a social sphere where people can meet with the help of personalized avatars that make them feel more present than a simple video call.

Among the features Zuckerberg and other investors building other metaverses mention is that it will be synchronous, making it feel more like real life than feed-based social media.

That is, instead of catching up on what others have been up to, you will meet them in real time, because they will be shared and immersive virtual spaces.

Metaverses: Who is behind it all

Beyond believing that Zuckerberg started it all, metaverses are driven by a multitude of factors.

First of all, millions of people are adopting avatar-based social gaming platforms, not to mention the events in public health at the international level, which has led us all to find new ways of interacting in real time.

Joining Meta (the new hub that encompasses Facebook and other Zuckerberg companies), Apple, Amazon and Google are trying to figure out the next big thing after the smartphone.

Only that gives it the importance that the metaverses deserve and why you should pay attention to it now: Because they are the future, not only on the internet.

Do metaverses already exist?

In theory, yes. In practice, metaverses don’t exist yet. However, what we do have are some predecessors that serve as the basis for what is in mind for these large companies and small innovation and technology companies:

1. Virtual reality: It’s often confused with the metaverse, which is understandable. Having a built-in presence feels much more real if you’re wearing a headset, rather than an avatar you control with a keyboard or gamepad.

But while virtual reality, augmented reality, and other forms of spatial computing will be part of the metaverses, it’s just as important that these universes work across multiple device categories.

It’s not something you can immerse yourself in for half an hour at a time, but something that accompanies you throughout the day: on your phone, your VR goggles, and finally, consumer-ready augmented reality goggles.

2.Fortnite and Roblox. Both games have been hailed as the first incarnations of the metaverses, because they are both social spheres with avatars and massive live economies, proving that they are more than just games of chance.

And while there’s a big reason we don’t have metaverses yet, there’s no denying that we’re very close to cementing these online universes that we’ll all be a part of in the very near future.

Metaverses: A Network and Market

The metaverses will not be about a single service, being a network whose dimension we still do not understand. They will involve a loosely linked group of services, both by companies building dedicated roads between their services, and by people traveling their own paths to get from one destination to another.

This will also turn the scenario of the future: The metaverses, into a market, where we will see some of the services becoming part of a regular and normalized economy.

Zuckerberg indicates that the metaverses will be like the Internet itself, and based on that analogy, the mobile Internet is not a single application, but the base where all applications can work.

Do you see the importance of knowing about the metaverses? Services, daily activities, work and leisure time will largely be lived within metaverses. Even the festivities, the ways of traveling, of connecting with others.

It will also be persistent, like the world around us, meaning that when you re-enter a metaverse space, you won’t have to start over from scratch, you’ll even have the same clothes you left the space in.

And just like real life, the metaverses will encompass all sorts of things you might want to do with other people: go to concerts and other events, play games, hang out, date, and, yes, work and shop.

Those who work in the metaverses indicate that it is also synchronous and will always serve an infinite number of participants, which means that, for example, your avatar will wander through that digital universe in real time, as is probably seen when people use some type of glasses to play, but now it will also be for work, among other things.

Metaverses are virtual universes that combine aspects of digital technologies including video conferencing, games like Minecraft or Roblox, cryptocurrencies, email, virtual reality, social media, and live streaming.

The way in which all the pieces fit together to carry out the metaverses is something that we will see very soon. So get ready, the new economy will be there too, so it wouldn’t hurt to figure out ways to take advantage of it when it materializes.

