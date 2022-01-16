What Chivas will gain from the sale of Alejandro Zendejas to America

The rojiblanco team will receive a good amount of money for a strategy of the directive that in the end gave results.

Much has been speculated about the hiring of Alejandro Zendejas with America for this one Closing Tournament 2022 coming from the Necaxas Rays, but what does it have to do Chivas from Guadalajara in this transaction? Well, the rojiblanco team apparently owns 50% of the midfielder’s letter, so they will receive a percentage of this sale.

It was Ricardo Peláez who tried to keep the footballer in the Sacred Flock a couple of years ago, but the player decided to go to Aguascalientes to continue with his career, because he did not trust to receive the opportunities he expected in the Guadalajara squad, for which a The leadership’s “hooligan” today has them as the winners in much of this negotiation.

According to journalist Karina Herrera, Chivas will receive half of what the Eagles pay for Zebdejas, since it is said that the hiring took place by 3 million dollars, thus Amaury Vergara would be receiving around a million and a half for the departure of Zendejas bound for CMexico City.

“I will explain:

-Chivas did NOT renew Zendejas so that Necaxa could register him as a free player.

-Chivas agreed to the NO renewal, in exchange for Necaxa shared 50% of any income obtained by him.

-Chivas will receive 50% of what they pay Necaxa”, was or what the communicator published on her Twitter account.

In this sense, Guadalajara in will bag a good amount of greenbacks without having done practically nothing for the future Alexander Zendejas, who this Friday no longer played with the Ray in the duel where they were thrashed 4-0 by Monterrey while waiting for their signing with the azulcrema team as one of their stellar hires for this contest.