What is the weather forecast for the night of this Saturday, January 15, 2022 in New York | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

alexander: let’s go with stephaniebecause the conditions aredeteriorating aswe’ll see tomorrow andespecially on Monday, nostephanie?stephanie: also the holidayit will be well watered and aswe can see by now whatthere is a little cloudiness inour area but the systemwhich is right nowfor the southern stateswill be moving towardsnortheast in the next 24later we could begin to seethe first snow showersand rain, we will see in ourmodel in details, we seesee you around 19:00 pmbegins to arrive from the southgetting rain in manhattan,new jersey and parts ofconnecticut and westchester, greatpart of our areametropolitan are doingrain only whilethe snow stays further north,let’s see how it intensifiesafter midnight we seeheavier rain and you willstrong is expected that 4:00am, we see these areasorange which is rain veryheavy, by 6:00 am onMonday we can see showersisolated from rain and also fromsnow, there you have to bewell prepared obviouslyavoid highways becausenow we continue with a windvery cold that comes from thenorth and see how it changes in thesunday afternoon temperaturesa little higher but alsovery slow conditions writes