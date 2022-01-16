WhatsApp Azul: WhatsApp Plus: What does version 18.90.0 include, how to install the APK and what are the updates for 2022?

Lbequeath the whatsapp plus latest update, which is already available, it is the number 18.90.0, which brings new improvements for its users.

One of the novelties is the creation of a new filter for the states, to create varied states and on a regular basis, in addition some errors that the apk presented have been corrected.

You can download the latest version of APK 18.90.0 on one of these sites:

https://idecargar.com/whatsapp-plus/

https://apkposts.com/whatsapp-plus/

https://www.malavida.com/es/soft/whatsapp-plus/android/#gref

Once it has been downloaded, you have to install it.

It must be taken into account that to be installed properly, the original WhatsApp application must be eliminated with its components.

Once installed, you need to register your phone.

So WhatsApp Plus 18.90.0 can now be used.

WhatsApp Plus is an unofficial app of the same messaging application that has unique functions as a difference. In order to update it, you need to follow these steps:

-Open WhatsApp and enter the icon with the three points at the top of the menu and enter ‘WhatsApp Plus settings’

-Already inside you must look for the ‘update WhatsApp Plus’ function, when you press it you must follow the instructions that will appear on the screen to be able to get the update.

People who have tried this version of WhatsApp have stated thatAlthough it is an APK that is not downloaded from official application sites, it is safe.

There is no certain download page, but different sites created by users, so you are exposed to a virus.

There are other risks to not being an official app, for example, the account may be suspended and the phone locked.

The APK version of WhatsApp Plus has more features than the WhatsApp version of Facebook. It allows you to activate airplane mode, send content with a maximum size of 50 MB (for 16 MB in the original version), activate dark mode, deactivate read receipts and choose which contacts can see the read receipt, schedule messages, it has a greater number of emojis, allows you to determine an automatic message, notifies when a contact is connected, allows you to choose the color, font. The above are certain functions, which the original version of WhatsApp from Facebook does not have.