WhatsApp. How to send a message to yourself?

If you use WhatsApp, surely it has happened to you that you want to write down some data or save a text in a chat where no one else can see it, because passing it to a contact can be uncomfortable.

But doing this, having a chat that you can use as a notebook, is easier than you think. Here are two methods to be able to send messages to yourself.

The first has to do by creating a group in the application where you include a trusted contact.

It is essential that you explain to this friend or acquaintance in advance that, after elaborating the conversation together, you will take it out of it so that only you are in that chat and you can write down anything there.

How is it done? 1- You make a group with someone you know. 2- You delete it. 3- Ready, you have your own note chat. ???? (For those who didn’t know) — ????????????? (@carbajo) January 14, 2022

The second way is a bit more elaborate. In this you have to go to your desktop computer and write the following in the browser: wa.me/, putting your phone number after the hyphen.



Note that this number You must add at the beginning the two figures that represent the code of your country, but without putting the + sign.

After clicking on the link, a window will open that you must click on continue to chat. Then another window will appear saying It seems that WhatsApp is not installedbut there you have to go to the option in blue Use WhatsApp Web.





