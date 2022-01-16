Where to watch Peru vs. Panama live and direct via Channel 2, Movistar Latina TV and Latina Play FREE for international friendly | SPORT-TOTAL

Peru vs. Panama LIVE LIVE ONLINE they face each other this Sunday, January 16 at the National Stadium in a friendly match with a view to restarting the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The match will be played starting at 4 pm (Peruvian time) and will be broadcast exclusively through Movistar Sports Y Latin .

The ‘Bicolor’—which is in fifth place (repechage) in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers—will take this commitment as preparation before facing Colombia and Ecuador in duels of life, on January 28 and February 1, respectively. .

First, they will visit Barranquilla to face a direct rival that has the same number of points (17), but by goal difference they are fourth. Then, he will receive the squad led by Gustavo Alfaro who marches in the third square with 26 units.

Thinking of Panama, the squad led by Ricardo Gareca played a practice match this Wednesday with a team of foreigners from the League at Videna. The squad led by Ricardo Gareca won (2-0) with goals scored by Marcos López and Andy Polo.

PERU VS. PANAMA: SCHEDULES OF THE FRIENDLY MATCH

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Panama: 4:00 p.m.

Colombia: 4:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.

Chile: 6:00 p.m.

Mexico: 3:00 p.m.

Argentina: 6:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.

Brazil: 6:00 p.m.

United States (Los Angeles): 2:00 pm

United States (New York): 5:00 pm

Spain: 10:00 p.m.

For its part, Panama is also preparing for its duels against Costa Rica and Jamaica for the Concacaf Qualifiers. So far, the squad led by Thomas Christiansen is in fourth place (playoff spot) with 14 units, but two wins would place them in the direct qualifying zone.

In addition, the ‘Red Tide’ arrives with a streak of two consecutive victories in Qualifiers (defeated El Salvador and Honduras). On the double date of the month of October, they collided with the United States and Canada, giving the surprise and beating the ‘Yankees’ 1-0. They could not with the reds (4-1).

As is known, within the 22-player squad led by Thomas Christiansen, the presence of players who play in League 1 such as Alberto Quintero (Universitario), José Arroyo and Abdiel Ayarza, the latter in Cusco FC, stand out. Abdiel Arroyo will not face this commitment because he tested positive for coronavirus.

The last time the two teams met was in 2014 in a friendly match at the National Stadium. The Peruvian team, which was led by Pablo Bengoechea, thrashed its similar team from Panama 3-0 with a brace from Carlos Ascues and a goal from Christian Ramos.

WHERE TO SEE PERU VS. PANAMA ONLINE

The friendly match will be broadcast exclusively through the screens of Movistar Deportes (channel 3) and Latina Televisión (channel 2) in Peru. While in Panama, the only signal that will broadcast the meeting will be RPC TV.

HOW WOULD THE ALIGNMENT OF PERU

Pedro Gallese, Jhilmar Lora, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Marcos López, Jesús Castillo, Yoshimar Yotún, Christofer Gonzáles, Oslimg Mora, Edison Flores and Alex Valera. This is the possible formation that Ricardo Gareca would send to the playing field.

