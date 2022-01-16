Why can’t I watch my favorite series on Netflix anymore? Why doesn’t Netflix have what I’m looking for?

Netflix will invest some 17,000 million dollars in content in 2022 so as not to be left behind in the tough competition for the leadership of the streaming content market. (GettyImages).

Netflix adds a lot of new content to its offer of movies and series every month. It is precisely this quality that keeps us hooked on this pioneering platform of digital entertainment.

But the ability to increase your repertoire is not unlimited. This happens because Netflix does not own all the productions it broadcasts.

So every year, the global streaming firm spends a fortune to acquire the exclusive rights to great classics, blockbusters or local studio productions with the potential to win over global audiences.

Despite its leadership, Netflix cannot rest on its laurels because the competition has not given them a break. It knows that to stay on top it must improve its original productions and expand its ability to negotiate compelling content from dozens of regional markets. That is why it has announced that its investment in content will be around 17,000 million dollars in 2022, a 25% more than in 2021 and 57% more than when the pandemic began in 2020. The huge figure is similar to the national budget of countries like the Dominican Republic.

Even so, the money is not enough to have the entire cinematographic universe in its video libraries, so every month movies and series that we sometimes miss also come out of its “billboard”.

If you are still thinking about subscribing to Netflix or you are a member but you have to wait for your favorite series to arrive in your country or movies that you liked to watch over and over again wrapped up to your neck on a rainy Sunday have disappeared from your list of favorites, we collect this the list of frequently asked questions and answers from Netflix customer service to answer your questions about the contents of the platform:

How does Netflix obtain the licensing rights to series and movies?

Netflix partners with content providers to obtain streaming licensing rights to a wide variety of series and movies. It also produces in-house or acquires exclusive rights to stream content such as Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things, BoJack Horseman, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and many other series. These productions are called Netflix Originals.

Why doesn’t Netflix have what I’m looking for?

Netflix works with providers, distributors, producers and content creators to acquire the licenses of series and movies and offer its streaming service. When there is no content available for streaming, it may be because another company currently has exclusive rights to the content. Another reason is because the content provider does not offer the possibility to acquire streaming rights. It can also be because of popularity, cost, seasonality, or availability. Netflix warns that the use of a VPN limits access exclusively to series and movies available worldwide

Why is a series or movie available in one country but not in another?

A series or movie is available in one country but not in another, probably due to regional preferences. Netflix adapts the service depending on the region, regardless of language. Another reason is that the copyright of a series has several owners and Netflix could sign the streaming rights for one region but not reach an agreement with the owner of the rights in another region or it is not for sale.

And what about Netflix original series and movies? Why are they not available in all countries?

Netflix owns the rights to most Original series and can stream the service anywhere in the world. Streamable original content from around the world includes Narcos, BoJack Horseman, Master of None, and Beasts of No Nation, among many others. In some cases, Netflix Originals are not available in all regions because Netflix was only available in a small number of countries when they were created, and they were unable to secure licensing rights for all global regions. Another reason is that even if a series or movie is a Netflix original, other companies may have the rights to stream it in a certain region because they had agreements before Netflix was available in that region. Depending on the region, Netflix may not be able to hold the licensing rights to an original series for many years. Some Netflix Originals that Netflix does not yet have a global license for are Orange is the New Black, Arrested Development, and Lilyhammer.

How does Netflix know the series and movies that I like?

On Netflix they use several methods to help their subscribers find series and movies that they enjoy. Not only do they take into account the ratings you provide, but they also use other metrics such as your viewing or search habits when determining which series or movies we suggest to you. They also use these metrics to know which series or movie rights to buy or license in the future. And how does he do it? Netflix analyzes the series you are watching, the time you have watched an episode, the genres you usually watch more or the language in which you prefer to watch the content to know the preferences and suggest movies that you will like so that you spend less time searching and more enjoying time.

When will my series or movie be available to watch on Netflix?

Although there is no fixed schedule for purchasing new content, new titles are constantly being added to make them available to subscribers. What’s more, you can find out what they are by visiting the What’s New page on the Netflix website. You can also check Netflix information on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more details on news and specific release dates.

What is a premiere series?

The so-called “premiere” series are television series that Netflix streams shortly after their first broadcast. When Netflix signs a premiere series agreement, it guarantees that Netflix will be the first platform on which a series can be viewed after its first broadcast on the original network. While every first-run deal is different, it’s common for Netflix subscribers to start watching individual episodes of a first-run series a week after it first airs. Please note: Not all deals allow streaming of Netflix series in all regions, and first-run series may not be available on Netflix in their original broadcast region. In regions where Netflix makes individual episodes of a new series available each week, the series may be referred to as a Netflix Original. The exact date of availability on Netflix of a premiere series may differ and depends on the original broadcast schedule. Occasionally, some series with recurring weekly calendars may not be available for a few weeks. If the original network doesn’t air an episode or series, Netflix can’t air it either; however, the moment the series airs again, we will resume our broadcast schedule. Some deals allow all episodes of a season to be available on the same day, after the original network has aired the full season in your region.

How to find out if a series or movie will stop being on Netflix

If a show or movie is going to be unavailable on Netflix in the next month, a “Last day to watch this title” message will be displayed in multiple places to make sure you don’t miss out. You can see the message on the details page of the series or movie. And also at the top of the screen for a few seconds when playing the title for the first time.

