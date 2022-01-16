Wildcards to scene

Looks like Tom Brady has a lifetime pass to the postseason. Bill Belichick renewed his after it expired last season and Aaron Rodgers’ platinum membership has him for the second straight year with a bye in the first week of the playoffs.

And the Steelers? Well, the Steelers “don’t stand a chance.”

The NFL playoffs begin today with seven teams that have raised at least one Lombardi since 1999, seven teams that were not invited last season and a single goal: to reach Los Angeles alive on the second Sunday in February.

Brady will make his 46th postseason start in the 19th trip to the playoffs of his illustrious career, and he will do so with a chance to lead the Buccaneers to become the first two-time NFL champion since he himself guided the Patriots to back-to-back titles. in 2003 and 2004.

The extent of Brady’s success is ridiculous by any measure, and even more so compared to some of the quarterbacks he’ll share the spotlight with this postseason. For example, his opponent tomorrow, Jalen Hurts of the Eagles, has just 19 regular-season starts and twice as many career touchdown passes (22) as Brady’s playoff losses (11).

Talk of a generational change that includes Brady has been a futile task over the years; however, this postseason could very well be the watershed between the old guard and the new guard. On one side are Brady (44), Ben Roethlisberger (39), Rodgers (38) and Matthew Stafford (33). On the other, six quarterbacks 26 or younger, led by Patrick Mahomes (26), Hurts (23) and Joe Burrow (25).

The reality is that the 2021 playoffs are a star with hundreds of points, and each one of them is a story to write.

You can talk, as always, about the individuals and on this year’s guest list are the leader in passing yards (Brady), the leader in ratings (Rodgers), the leader in receptions (Cooper Kupp), the rookies with the most yards passing (Mac Jones), receiving (Ja’Marr Chase) and rushing (Najee Harris), the leader in interceptions (Trevon Diggs) and the leader in sacks (TJ Watt).

One can also speak of the collective success, exemplified by the presence of the best offense in the NFL in points and yards, that of a Cowboy led by the renowned Dak Prescott; or the defense that led the league in yards, points and passing yards, the Buffalo Bills.

Old rivalries? Of course. Wild Card Week includes two matchups between teams from the same division. The Patriots and Bills will play their third matchup of the season tonight in frigid and virtually inhuman conditions after splitting their two regular-season matchups. It will be the first time New England has been on the road in a wild-card game in the Belichick era.

On Monday, the Rams and NFC West rivals Cardinals will also look to settle scores after each team won at home during the season, when Arizona beat Los Angeles for the first time in the last nine meetings.

There are also new editions of historic rivalries, such as tomorrow’s game between the Cowboys and 49ers, who will meet for the eighth time in the playoffs, and the first since San Francisco defeated Dallas in the Conference Final in January 1995. .

The Raiders, the only team to make the playoffs with interim coach Rich Bisaccia, haven’t faced the Bengals in the playoffs since 1991, a game remembered for running back Bo Jackson’s hip injury. Their regular-season meeting ended in a 32-13 win for Cincinnati in Week 11.

In Sunday night’s game, Patrick Mahomes will look to start the road to his third straight Super Bowl against the Steelers he already thrashed 36-10 on Dec. 26. As of 2019, Mahomes is 18-1 in games played in December and January.

Pittsburgh, which entered the playoffs thanks to an upset loss to Indianapolis at Jacksonville and a Raiders field goal in the final second of the regular season, is underscored by 12.5 points.

It’s not a flattering prospect for what could well be Roethlisberger’s last game as a pro. He knows it, and seems to be at peace with it.

“We’re probably not a very good (American) football team,” the veteran said. “Of the 14 teams that entered, we are possibly number 14.”

“We don’t have a chance. Let’s go out and have fun,” he added.

Playing without pressure will help, and Pittsburgh needs all the help it can get. After all, next week there will only be eight teams left alive.

CALENDAR

Wild card weekend kicks off today with the Raiders (10-7) visiting Cincinnati (10-7), followed by the Patriots (10-7) at the home of the Bills (11-6), in which It will be their third matchup of the season.

The action continues on Sunday with three games: first thing in the morning, the Eagles (9-8) visit the champions, the Buccaneers (13-4). Later, the 49ers (10-7) travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys (12-5), and in the evening the Steelers (9-7-1) visit Kansas City (12-5).

The first round of the postseason concludes on Monday with the divisional duel between the Cardinals (11-6) and the Rams (12-5), who will serve as hosts.

The Titans (12-5) and Packers (13-4) will have a bye as they are the top seeds in each conference.

Las Vegas (10-7) at Cincinnati (10-7)

Today, 2:35 pm / 9.1

Line: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook

Against the line: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7

Series record: Raiders lead 21-12

Last game: Bengals defeated Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21. 21 in Vegas

Last week: Raiders outscored Chargers 35-32, in TE; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16

Patriots (10-7) at Buffalo (11-6)

Today, 6:15 p.m. / 4.1

Line: Bills by 4, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Against the line: Patriots 10-7; Bills 10-7

Series record: Patriots lead 77-46-1

Last game: Bills defeated Patriots 33-21 on Dec. 26. 2021 in Foxborough, Mass.

Last week: Patriots lost to Dolphins 33-24; Bills defeated Jets 27-10