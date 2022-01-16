Will be updated! WhatsApp will have more changes

WhatsApp will have more changes It will be updated!

Everything seems to indicate that the famous application WhatsApp messaging will have even more changes this year, as it is about to be updated, so we will let you know a little about it below.

Today we tell you what these are about changes on WhatsApp, when the update reaches all users of the application.

Recently, the WhatsApp application was updated as a test mode on some mobile devices, and with it, it brought new functions and visualizations in its interface.

That is why here we tell you what these changes are about and how you can make the most of them.

However, if this update has not reached you, do not worry, as the developers are still working on tests and it will soon be available to all users.

First of all, in the new update, it will be possible to change the way in which the profile image that shows each of the contacts is displayed.

And it is that the developers detailed that they will now be presented as thumbnails in each notification.

According to the specialized technology site wabetainfo, this update is not yet available, in fact, the company reported that it is still working on refining this function before it is officially released so that it is fully polished before the numerous users they can enjoy it.

However, in addition to the changes to the profile picture, the instant messaging application will add other features that promise to be well received by users, including the following:

Sign off. Thanks to the multi-device mode it will be possible to disconnect from one device and stay connected on another.

According to what has been announced, you can have your account on up to 4 devices and you will no longer depend on your cell phone connection.

Reels on WhatsApp. For Instagram fans, there will be the option to clone the short videos of that social network so that you can now show them off in your WhatsApp statuses.

Delete messages without time limit. One of the most anticipated options by users, it will now be possible to delete messages without a time limit, since before this function was only available for 68 minutes.

It is worth mentioning that these are just some of the new features that WhatsApp will bring to users, which continues to position this application as one of the most popular among Internet users.