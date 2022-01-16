William Levy will be the Count of Monte Cristo

Madrid. Cuban actor William Levy will star in the series “Montecristo”, a contemporary adaptation of the Alejandro Dumas classic set in Havana, Miami and Madrid, which will be shot this year produced by Secuoya Studios and the Pantaya digital content platform.

Popular as a soap opera actor and star of the new version of “Café con aroma de mujer” that is succeeding on Netflix, Levy has also participated in Hollywood productions such as “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” or “The Single Moms Club”.

In this adaptation of “The Count of Monte Cristo,” Dumas’s character becomes the founder and CEO of a technology company seeking revenge, a different perspective and an unprecedented way of telling the story, according to the actor and co-producer.

“I have been drawn to the story of the Count of Monte Cristo since my youth, he is a mysterious character on his quest for justice and revenge, powerful themes with universal relevance,” said Levy.

“Montecristo”, a six-episode thriller, and the alliance with Levy are an “integral part” of Secuoya’s expansion plans in America, have assured David Martínez and Sergio Pizzolante, director of Fiction and representative in Latin America and the United States. of the study of Spanish contents.

Pantaya, an American audiovisual platform aimed at the Spanish-speaking public, will premiere it in the US and Puerto Rico.

The director will be Alberto Ruiz-Rojo, with extensive television experience (‘Templanza’, ‘Caronte’) and winner of the Goya for best fiction short film for ‘Flash’, and the screenwriters Lidia Fraga and Jacobo Díaz (‘Método criminal’).

In the series, Alejandro Montecristo is an enigmatic figure who breaks into the public eye and causes concern among the world elite because the origin of his fortune and his past are unknown. His company arouses the envy and interest of many, including Fernando Álvarez Mondego, a businessman related to the Spanish aristocracy who wants to acquire it.

What Fernando doesn’t know is that Montecristo is someone he met decades ago and the reason for his rise is purely fueled by revenge.