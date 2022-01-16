Without Messi or Neymar, PSG advances calmly in Ligue One

PSG returned to victory in Ligue One by comfortably defeating Stade Bretois without Messi’s presence

January 15, 2022 7:44 p.m.

Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG continues to gallop through the French league after comfortably defeating Stade Bretois by a score of 2-0 in the match that took place in the Parc des Princes. Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Thilo Kehrer handed victory to the French leaders who increased their lead in the standings.

The match was controlled by PSG from the start but they did not find the goal until half an hour into the match, when a pass from the Dutchman Wijnaldum found an Mbappé who distanced himself and left goalkeeper Bizot without options for the 1-0. With the advantage, the Parisians continued to lead and thanks to defender Thilo Kehrer he made it 2-0 on the scoreboard.

Pochettino’s team achieved its 15th victory in 21 matches played in the championship, already accumulating 50 points in the standings. The Parisians still do not have Lionel Messi who is recovering from Covid-19, nor Neymar who is still injured; The one who did have minutes was the Spanish Sergio Ramos after having remained on the bench during the last day.

PSG will now receive the Stade de Reims next weekend for matchday 22 of Ligue One, and then in full FIFA date they will have the duel of the round of 16 of the French Cup against Nice. It will be necessary to see which players Pochettino can count on for the cup duel, due to the commitments that internationals have with their teams on FIFA date.