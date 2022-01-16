Witnesses of the fire in New York: “I saw people who jumped out of the window” | International

When the fire alarm sounded in the damaged building on Sunday in the Bronx, New York, the neighbors continued with their lives. Mohamed Whege turned over in bed and tried to go back to sleep. It was eleven o’clock in the morning when his son’s cries really alerted him: “Fire, fire!” The flames came from an apartment on the same floor, the third. The family of four ran out to knock on their neighbors’ doors to warn them that there really was a fire. “The alarm is always on. Day and night. That is why, when it rang, we all thought it was nothing, ”explains Whege this Monday, at the foot of the building, who has his eight-year-old daughter hospitalized for burns.

The fire left at least 17 dead, including eight children under the age of 16. The authorities had initially reported that 19 people had died, nine of them minors, but Mayor Eric Adams corrected the figure this Monday afternoon at a press conference. The fire has been the deadliest in New York City since 1990, when a fire at the Happy Land social club, also in the Bronx, left 87 dead. The authorities fear that the death toll will increase, since among the dozens of injured, 13 remain in critical condition “fighting for their lives.”

The residents of the neighborhood woke up this Monday traumatized, incredulous. “I still look at the building and see the chaos,” says Rafael Cabrera, 64, covered in warm clothes to the teeth on a frigid New York morning. “It was horrible… The fire, the firefighters taking the bodies out of the windows, stretchers everywhere,” describes the Puerto Rican, a resident of the neighborhood for two decades.

Mohamed Kamara, a 46-year-old Afro-descendant, has several friends and relatives on the block. His cousin’s 16-year-old son was one of the fatalities. He died of smoke inhalation. Kamara lives in the neighboring six-story building. He went out in the morning and smelled smoke, but the fire department had not yet arrived. “I saw people who jumped out of windows and died from it. The glass breaking. I had never seen anything like it, never,” he says outside his house.

Víctor Castillo, owner of a convenience store located in front of the building, came out to see what was happening, alerted by the noises. Between the sirens of the ambulances and the horns of the firemen, he heard how they called him: “Guayo!” They were his clients who shouted at him from the windows of their houses, trapped. “People cried for help and I couldn’t do anything,” he says from the other side of the counter of his shop. “I feel distressed. Because although it is not yet known who the dead are, we assume that we know them all, especially the children, who often visit the business,” adds Alison Ortiz, an employee of the small business.

The malfunction of an electric stove caused the fire in a room of a duplex located on the second and third floors of the block, located on 181st Street. The flames were mainly contained in the apartment, but the dense black smoke spread like a buzz around the block’s 19 stories, too tall to own New York’s iconic exterior fire escapes. The internal stairs, the only escape route, were like a wolf’s mouth, according to the testimonies of the neighbors who managed to escape. The chief of the Fire Department, Daniel Nigro, pointed out that the victims had suffered very serious injuries due to smoke inhalation. Rescue teams, which continued to work on Monday, found victims at each plant.

The speed with which the smoke spread was due to the fact that the door of the damaged house was not closed when the family fled. Adams revealed on Monday that the 120-unit building has self-closing doors. “There may have been a maintenance issue with that door. That is part of the ongoing investigation”, the new Democratic mayor stated in the program good morning america.

This Monday, some of the broken glass from the windows that exploded or that the firefighters broke to let the smoke out were still scattered on the street. As rescue teams and cleaners worked in the area, residents approached the building to collect documents or medications left at their homes who do not know when they will return, if they can ever. Dozens of people arrived loaded with bags full of clothes, quilts and cans of preserves to donate to those affected. “I hope the city or state helps these families. We are a community that has been greatly affected by the pandemic and we were already going through a difficult time,” says Kamara.

President Joe Biden, who offered the assistance of the White House to Mayor Adams and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, sent a message of support to the victims on Sunday: “We will not forget you. We will not abandon them.” The American Red Cross has assisted in the task of relocating the displaced residents and the mayor’s office has started a fundraiser through its website to support the victims.

The 1972 building is part of a complex called Twin Parks Northwest created as an affordable housing project. It is located a few minutes from a mosque, so many residents of the building are Muslim. Mayor Adams this morning described the fire as a “global tragedy” because the Bronx represents “the ethnic diversity of the world.” This district of New York is one of the most densely populated (1.4 million). 35% of the population is black, 29% white, 3% Asian, and more than 54% of Hispanic or Latino origin. Many of the victims of the fire are African immigrants, along with some Latinos. According to the authorities, a significant number come from Gambia.

