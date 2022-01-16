Woman dies after being pushed onto NYC subway tracks

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman was struck to death by a subway train Saturday after being pushed onto the tracks as the train arrived at the Times Square station, police said.

The incident comes just over a week after the mayor and governor announced plans to increase subway policing and attention to the homeless wandering New York City streets and trains.

The alleged perpetrator fled the scene but voluntarily surrendered to a traffic officer shortly afterward, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference accompanied by Mayor Eric Adams at the station.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman who lived in the city, was waiting for the southbound R train around 9:40 a.m. when someone apparently shoved her, according to police.

“This incident was unprovoked and the victim did not appear to have had any prior interaction with the subject,” Sewell said.

Another woman told police the man had approached her minutes earlier and she feared he would push her onto the tracks.

On Saturday night, police identified the suspect as 61-year-old Simon Martial. Martial, who police say is homeless, faces second-degree murder charges. At the moment it is unknown if the man has a lawyer who can make statements on his behalf.

The suspect has a criminal record and was out on parole, Wilcox said.

“He previously had three emotionally disturbing encounters with us that we have documented,” she said.

For now, charges against him in connection with the alleged subway attack remain pending, he added.

Subway conditions and safety have become a concern for many New Yorkers during the pandemic. Although police statistics show that serious crime on the subway has gone down in the last two years, so has fare, which makes it difficult to make a comparison.

And some recent acts of violence have drawn public attention and sounded alarm bells. In September, three transit employees were assaulted in separate incidents in one day. A group of assailants stabbed and beat passengers on a train in lower Manhattan in May, and four knife attacks — two of them fatal — happened within hours on a single subway line in February.

In recent months there have been several cases of people being stabbed, physically assaulted or pushed onto the tracks at stations in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Times Square.

The new mayor, Adams, stressed that the perception of danger could dissuade more people from using the subway, complicating the city’s economic recovery as it tries to get people back to offices, tourist attractions and other attractions. parts.

___

Thompson reporting from Buffalo, NY Associated Press writer Dave Porter contributed from Newark, New Jersey.