Young Puerto Rican Burger King employee murdered

The Mayor from New York, Eric Adams, recalled this Saturday a young puerto rican from 19 years murdered in a robbery at burger king restaurant from harlem where he worked as cashier, a case that has shocked the city for days and ended with the arrest of the Author of crime this Thursday.

“The murder from Kristal Bayron Nieves It has been an act of evil, but it has raised awareness in our city. The outpouring of love and support from all corners has been genuinely moving,” said adams in a statement, echoing the involvement of citizens who have raised funds, participated in vigils and demanded justice in the streets.

Bayron, who moved to New York from Puerto Rico with his family two years ago, he had been working for a few weeks at a Burger King in East harlem and was doing his last night shift when a robber entered the establishment and shot him despite having pocketed the $100 that was in the box, according to local media.

The Author of the crime, Winston Glynn, 30, a former employee of the chain who according to the authorities did not know the victim, was arrested this Thursday after the authorities, who had offered rewards, identified the particular belt he was wearing that night and followed the trail of his card to a hotel reused as a hostel.

This Friday he was charged with a murder in the first degree, in addition to crimes of robbery and related to the use and possession of firearms.

The Mayor adams, who has promised to reinforce the Police in the face of the wave of armed violence in recent months, was particularly outraged by the tragedy: “I don’t come to press conferences on arrests, but this one was very personal. assassin in cold blood who shoots a girl 19 years after she obeys.”

According to its statement this Saturday, the administration of New York has offered the young woman’s family “the resources they need” and the airline jet blue has given free flights to its relatives so they can make a funeral and bury her in Puerto Rico.