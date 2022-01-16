Zach LaVine, no structural damage to left knee

CHICAGO — Bulls guard Zach LaVine is expected to miss little time after an MRI done Saturday morning showed no structural damage to his left knee.

LaVine will be re-evaluated early next week, the team said. The All-Star did not travel with the team for Saturday night’s game in Boston and will begin targeted therapy on his knee before the Bulls can offer a more definitive schedule.

Zach LaVine left Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter with a left knee injury and did not return.

LaVine started the game by grabbing an offensive rebound with just under nine minutes remaining in the first quarter. On the next play, he intentionally fouled Warriors guard Stephen Curry before retiring from the game.

He immediately walked into the Bulls’ locker room with a team coach, but LaVine was able to move under his own power.

LaVine is averaging 25.6 points on 49% shooting (41% from 3), 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 37 games with the Bulls this season.

The Bulls are now without guard Alex Caruso (health and safety), Derrick Jones Jr. (knee), Javonte Green (groin) and Tyler Cook (ankle).