10 free apps you should try in 2022

A new year arrives and with it 10 free apps you should try in this 2022. There are many applications that exist in Google Play or App Store, for this reason we have made a selection with the best apps that you should try since surely after reading this article you will know how to get the most out of it.

In the following list you have applications of all kinds, you will have news readers, messaging apps, and other productivity apps that you surely did not know. Next, we leave you with the 10 best apps that you should try this 2022.

25 free apps and games to start the year

Squid, the best news reader

Google Discover has made a big dent in our mobiles, but there are still many news readers that allow us to personalize the reading experience. Squid seems to us to be one of the best news readers that you can have on your mobile, since you can read all the relevant news according to your tastes and hobbies.

the squid reader will allow you to select all the categories you want and, in addition, you will be able to select sources from other countries, in case you are interested in obtaining news from other countries. It is a very simple app that barely has invasive advertising and that also has a built-in reader, so you won’t need to open links in the browser.

Download Squid for Android

Download Squid for iOS

Signal, your most secure conversations

Surely you are a WhatsApp or Telegram user, well, Signal is one of the many alternatives that exist to WhatsApp or Telegram. Signal is one of the most secure messaging apps what is there today. Its end-to-end encryption.

You can make voice and video calls, send self-destructing messages and much more. Signal is also an open source app, so you can download its code to be able to edit it and see how it works internally, it is an app that is worth giving a try.

Download Signal for Android

Download Signal for iOS

Discord, communicate with your gaming community

Discord is one of the most successful apps among gamers. Discord has a system of audio and text channels that allow you to create your own servers or join other people’s. With Discord you can have calls and video calls with your friends or members of a server and communicate in perfect synchronicity.

To the create servers you can create different channels and create standards for them. It is one of the best substitutes for programs like TeamSpeak or Skype, since you will be able to do everything you do in them, but with many more functions.

Download Discord for Android

Download Discord for iOS

Plant Nanny, drink water and grow your plant

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is drink more water or be more consistent with this activity necessary, surely with Plant Nanny you will be. This app keeps track of the water we drink during the day and motivates us by making a plant grow.

The plant will grow every time we drink water (we will have to indicate it manually in the app) and as we get closer to the marked objective, you will be able to change the volume of the glass you use, you will have a great variety of plants to grow and much more.

Download Plant Nanny for Android

Download Plant Nanny for iOS

A Time Logger, learn to control your time

TO Time Logger is an app in which we will be able to see the time we use for each thing, obviously we will have to indicate it ourselves. When creating each category we will be able to add the time and when we complete the week we will be able to see graphs and statistics of the time spent.

Sure with this app you will realize all the time you spend in each activity and you can learn to control the free time you have, either to invest it in another activity or to see that you need much more free time than you think.

Download A Time Logger for Android

Download A Time Logger for iOS

RedOS, controls energy consumption

If with the app from before we could learn to control time, with RedOS we will be able to control our electricity consumption, this app is designed to be able to know in real time the price of electricity in Spain. We will be able to see the real variations and the price curves according to our contracted power.

RedOS also allows know the real price of electricityIn addition, we can add widgets to know our self-consumption in the case of having it and also the electricity prices without having to enter the app, the widgets also show the time slots.

Download RedOS for Android

Download RedOS for iOS

Rock My Run, get motivated at your own pace

This app is designed for those who love music while doing sports. With Rock My Run you can adjust the tempo of the music according to the intensity of your steps, so that the music matches and gives you more motivation.

this app owns a wide range of musical genres, you can choose the type of music you like the most while you do your workouts. Best of all, you can have this application open while you use all your sports tracking apps like Strava or similar.

Download Rock My Run for Android

Download Rock My Run for iOS

Horizon Camera, always record in landscape format

Surely more than once you have recorded videos with your mobile in horizontal format, but for whatever reason you have rotated the mobile a little and the video has not been straight, well, with Horizon Camera you can always record in horizontal format.

Horizon Camera is like a “gimbal”, but in app format, that is, it stabilizes the images that we record with the application in order to always have a video in horizontal and stable format without the need to edit the video in post-production. It is a perfect app for lovers of photography and video.

Download Horizon Camera for Android

Download Horizon Camera for iOS

Voxy, learn English for every situation

There are many apps with which you can learn languages, but Voxy does it more concretely. It is good to learn English in general terms, but surely it will be much more useful for you to learn it depending on the situation in which you are or are going to be.

Voxy allows you to learn the language depending on the environment you are in, that is, you will be able to learn phrases when you are at a football game, in a meeting or in a job interview, every situation It will be a different conversation and Voxy prepares you for it.

Download Voxy for Android

Download Voxy for iOS

Daily Postcard, send and receive postcards all over the world

If you want meet people around the world this is your app, is not a dating app, but rather an app that allows you to meet people through postcards. You can send postcards to anyone in the world with your same interests and you will also receive postcards.

The postcards you receive will be completely random, that is, you can receive postcards from anywhere in the world, you can customize the postcards as you want and in different ways. It is a great app to meet people from another country with your same tastes.

Download Daily Postcard for Android

Download Daily Postcard for iOS

This is our personal selection with the 10 best free apps you should try this 2022Well, surely one of them will become your favorite or at least an app that you use on a daily basis. The best of all is that they are free and that you can have them whenever you want even if you delete them.

15 essential applications to brand new your computer