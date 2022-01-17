7 apps to create your own NFTs

We have compiled a list of apps that allow you to create NFTs, so that we can design our own “non-fungible tokens”. NFTs are all the rage, a phenomenon halfway between art, collecting and investing, and anyone can easily create them.

We have already explained what an NFT is, multimedia elements such as photos, videos or even documents, which thanks to cryptocurrency networks are uniquely identified. Therefore, they can be very expensive, since no one can “copy” the property of one of these digital works of art.

We must be clear that creating an NFT is only part of the process to later sell it and profit from it. These apps and platforms assist us in the process, which in all cases require us to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum or another cryptocurrency to pay the initial costs of the transaction, which can sometimes be quite high.

That is, there are associated expenses, the so-called “mint” and “gas” to clear blockchain network transactions that validate its authenticity. Additionally, platforms may charge commissions for their work, usually only when we successfully sell an NFT.

Open Sea

OpenSea is the main trading platform (market) for NTF, and it not only serves as an exchange point or to know the prices, since it allows us to directly create our own NFTs, only uploading the multimedia element that composes it.

Although OpenSea bets mainly on the web version, it also has apps for mobile devices, so it is up to us to choose the version that best suits our preferences.

Download OpenSea for Android

Download OpenSea for iPhone / iPad

Website: Open Sea

rare

Rare is he second largest NFT exchange, which again makes it possible to easily exchange between users, know the prices and view our collection of digital art. It is compatible with various wallets, cryptocurrencies and means of paying for transactions.

It has apps for smartphones and tablets, which are not as complete as the standard page, although they will help us to easily create our own “non-fungible tokens”.

Download Rare for Android

Download Rarible for iPhone/iPad

Website: rare

Async Art

Those with programming knowledge can create interactive NFTs thanks to Async Art, a market that goes beyond classic content (images, videos, documents, etc.) by allowing the user to modify the display.

For now Async Art has not released mobile apps, but it is worth keeping in mind this alternative that really stands out compared to static formats.

Website: Async Art

AtomicHub

AtomicHub is another platform where NTFs are centralized, to trade with them easily. In addition, it gives us the possibility of create new virtual objects (tokens) without much knowledge, and with tutorials that will help us in the process.

In the case of AtomicHub, it does not yet have apps, although we can access the mobile version of the site to create NFTs. In the end, the experience is very similar to an application, which we imagine will not be long in coming.

Website: AtomicHub

Solsea

solsea is a Solana network-based marketplace, to buy, sell and create NFTs individually or in collections. It has a virtual art gallery aspect, always without forgetting the importance that users give to NFTs for investment.

Various cryptocurrencies are accepted at Solsea, it offers low costs for transactions and even includes a proprietary system for embedding the copyright of copyrighted tokens.

Website: Solsea

GoArt

Unlike the other apps, which belong to the NFT market, here we are facing a Imagen editor to create our own virtual works of art. Once completed, it allows us to convert them into an NFT that can later be uploaded to third-party services.

At GoArt, the focus is on creating images in the style of classic paintings (Van Gogh, Rembrandt or Picasso, among others), starting from their own photos, thanks to artificial intelligence techniques.

Download GoArt for Android

Download GoArt for iPhone / iPad

8bit Painter

In the case of 8bit Painter we find ourselves before an image editor to create the typical retro pixelated illustrations in the style of 8-bit video games. A visual finish that goes very well with NFTs, for example, used in the famous CryptoPunks.

Of course, the app only generates the image, the conversion to NFT is on us, something that we can easily do from any of the platforms on this list.

Download 8bit Painter for Android

Download 8bit Painter for iPhone / iPad

There are more NFT markets with restrictions, for example, SuperRare and Nifty Gateway, where creators are individually selected who can participate, in the style of traditional art galleries. Therefore, they do not have apps or a wizard to guide us to create the NFT.

In addition, there Binance NFT, the popular exchange lets us buy and sell these tokens, but does not give the option to create them. If we are newbies, it may not be the best option, as we will need various external tools to design and upload the NFT to Binance.

At the end, easy to create your own new NFT, but any of these websites or apps requires paying the cost of incorporating it into the Ethereum network, and then it is up to us to sell it. In other words, the operation has a certain risk, and we must promote our work well for it to be profitable.

Where to buy and get NFTs online