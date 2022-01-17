A crowd arrives at the funeral of 15 of the victims of a fire in a Bronx building | Univision 41 New York WXTV

A large crowd lined up early to say goodbye to 15 of the 17 fatal victims of the January 9 fire in a Bronx skyscraper, caused by an electric heater.
Among the attendees were community and political leaders, such as the mayor of the city of New York, Eric Adams, who wanted to express the pain that “all New Yorkers experience” due to this tragedy.
Adams reiterated his commitment to the community and assured Bronx residents that his administration will be looking out for them. “We will be with you throughout this entire journey,” he promised.
Inside the Islamic Cultural Center, there were 15 coffins in front of the prayer room. They varied in size, “some no bigger than small coffee tables”, as described by The New York Times. The victims of the fatal accident they were between 2 and 50 years old.
“One week they were with us…now they are gone,” said Musa Kabba, the imam of the Masjid-Ur-Rahmah mosque, where most of the dead prayed.
After Sunday services in New York City, 11 coffins were transported to a cemetery in New Jersey. The remains of the other four victims will be repatriated to The Gambia, as requested by their families.
It was also reported that funeral services for two children were held at a mosque in Harlem earlier this week.
“First in everything bad”
Community leader Sheikh Musa Drammeh called on elected officials to make 2022 “the year of the Bronx.” His claim is that although the county is part of New York City, “It has not been considered as such.”
“We are the first in all evil and the last in all desirable human endeavor,” said Sheikh Musa Drammeh. “We are here because we live in the Bronx. People are dying, because they live in the Bronx. We do these funerals because we live in the Bronx.” And later, referring to the victims of the incident, he declared: “They will never achieve the American dream because they lived in the Bronx. Their aspirations will never ever be fulfilled because they lived in the Bronx. Their families will never see them again, because they lived in the Bronx.”
