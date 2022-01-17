Actor of Dominican origin parades for PRADA

The actor of Dominican origin jaden michael walked the catwalk this Sunday for PRADA’s new fall men’s collection, within the framework of the Fashion Week from Milan, along with others stars from Hollywood.

The parade autumn-winter 2022 from Prada Men, one of the most anticipated events of the Fashion Week from Milan for men. The brand has continued to impress over the past few seasons, offering a wide range of eye-catching pieces from clothing for men and women that deftly fuse a wide range of aesthetics.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/17/person-standing-with-black-suit-1e30e1b5.jpg Jaden Michael at the PRADA Fall/Winter Fashion Show (Prada Runways)

Besides of actor Dominican they were Kyle MacLachlan from the series How I Met Your Mother and the Justice League, Jeff Goldblum from Jurassic World and Glee, Thomas Brodie Sangster from Queen’s Gambit and Love Actually, ESA Mariposa, from the series “Sex Education”, and Damson Idriss from The BlackMirror.

The event comes just days after the Italian fashion house unveiled its Bell spring of 2022 starring Tom Holland and photographed by David Sims.

jaden michael was born in 2003 in New York City, the son of Dominican parents.

His mother got him a modeling job when he was just a two-year-old baby. Consequently, he signed his son up with a talent agency that launched the career of actor from jaden.

He walked down the ramp Fashion Week infant of 2013: Petite Prade, in which she modeled for the Italian brand of clothing Diesel retailer.

In 2018, he joined Dwight Global Online School, a coeducational, independent school for students in grades seven through twelve. She also took a course from the popular American acting coach Lisa Regina.

In 2009, jaden michael He made his short film debut with “Love Seat” in which he played the role of Bumblebee.

In 2013, gained recognition for starring in the short film “Out There” as Ollie, an eight-year-old boy who is abandoned by his mother in a strange town. The story of the film becomes intense when Ollie discovers strange lights in his backyard.