Ada Torres Toro restarts with her love for writing

From your remotest memory, Ada Torres Bull she knew she would be a journalist and writer. It was projected on the run and run of a newsroom, not on television.

He had started working at the Spanish news agency EFE when he was offered the opportunity to enter a news program. He was 21 years old at the time he made his debut on the local screen leading the news.

In the almost two decades that he devoted himself to journalism on television, in addition to his parallel appearances on the radio, he never abandoned writing.

“I felt that urgency for the written word, for the beauty and depth of the written word, and I channeled it by writing columns, chronicles, blogs, sometimes short stories and many things that I have not published,” he said.

He knew he would return to that first love, but it took longer than expected. That return now has a name, genre and history: “Unnecessary loves”, a novel that brought her closer to her mother, now deceased.

This new twist to the art of writing happened after a period of loss, basically of her entire family, as she was an only child. He lost his father and mother with a difference of three months, and personally, he later went through a divorce. “It was very complicated and at the same time the period of greatest emotional and spiritual growth that I have had in my life,” he recalled in a telephone interview.

His relationship with his mother is preserved through the word as “very, very, very close”. Special for each one.

“When Mommy dies, she leaves a suitcase with a series of diaries, notebooks, pieces of paper where she thought of something and wrote, and she put all that in a suitcase, and when she dies I discover this suitcase and I close it as quickly as I opened it, because I didn’t want to read that, I wasn’t ready for that”, he shared. “Every time I tried to open that suitcase, I thought, ‘My God, what am I going to find in there. There may be meditations of my mother, for example, disappointments she had with me as a daughter that, in fact, I read them, and I read them a lot, particularly in the area of ​​the sadness that caused her that I was not so religious, so Catholic, so spiritual; She was a highly religious, dogmatic person…”.

It took her 10 years before she packed her own suitcase to move to Ponce, and sitting around her mother’s grave, she read each of those pieces of paper, which then became revelations for her. From that act of bravery, the need to vent those emotions, thoughts and images that overwhelmed her squeezed her.

He returned to the Belgium Hotel, at 122 Villa Street in his beloved Ponce -recreated in the text as Hotel Girón-, and automatically began to write.

“I took my mother as a beautiful starting point and inspiration, and based on everything I read, I built this story, which is a fictional story, which starts from a very real person, an extraordinary woman, who touched so many lives.; I myself did not know how many lives my mother had touched until she died and I had to go through that wake process and see ex-governors, ex-presidents of the Senate, people from the Archdiocese of San Juan, from that, even old people that I did not know… ”, he recounted.

“Unnecessary loves” -Libros 787’s first editorial launch- locates the protagonist, “Alda Carmona”, as a Spanish immigrant, who settles with her family, “strict, Catholic, costumbrista”, in the Independent Autonomous Republic of Ponce, between the decade of the 30s and 40s. From there starts the story of this woman, with her loves and heartbreaks, and above all, with her only daughter, “Ainé”.

Writing this novel was an exercise in vulnerability, for Torres Toro to allow himself to enter some dark rooms that frightened him, “because I don’t want to know if my mother went through even more tragedies than she did, I don’t want to know the intimate fights she had with my father, I don’t want to know if at some point she felt disappointed in me”, until she reached the point of reading everything. For his readers, he also seeks to provoke them.

“It’s called ‘Unnecessary love’, but it’s about love, hate, vulnerability and a lot of pain, apart from entertaining, because it’s not a free trade agreement either. It is a very entertaining book, with many elements, there is a lot of music, there is a lot of color; These women travel the world. There is a chapter in Argentina and the next one is in Mexico, the next one is in Spain, but apart from that what I want to provoke is a meditation on what we call love in life”, he stressed.

“We label the name of love to so many things that are not; codependency is not love, the fear of dying alone, it is not love, putting up with someone, because the Church tells you that you cannot get a divorce, it is not love, getting married, because they tell you that you have to get married at this age It’s that you have to give birth, it’s not love. None of those things that we call love, they are love, those are ‘unnecessary loves’, they are codependencies and emotional problems that we have that we want to project in love”.

I feel that I have grown at all levels, as a friend, as a wife, I feel that this book has been a blessing in my life” – Ada Torres Toro, journalist and writer

The fantastic journey to which she invites from the existential journey of “Alda” and her daughter – which stems from her own passion for traveling – the communicator accompanies it with a selection of songs or “playlist” that naturally filtered through the writing, and now they have a space on the Spotify digital platform that the reading audience can use as a complement. It includes topics according to the country where the story is being sewn. From Puerto Rico, Danny and Ismael Rivera are heard.

Officially immersed in Puerto Rican literature, Torres Toro does not want to lose the pace of writing. He is already working on his next publication, “Sweet Absinthe”, which he will publish this year.