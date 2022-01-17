Aguilar Dynasty: Marcela, Ángela Aguilar’s cousin who died in a car accident | Mexico | MX | celebrity | nnda nnlt | FAME

Wild flower, grandmother of Angela Aguilar, before starting a family with the famous actor Antonio Aguilar, had two children with Paco Malgesto: Francisco and Marcela Rubiales. Coincidentally, the second of them is one of the protagonists of this note because we will remember when her daughter died at a very young age.

Marcela Rubiales had a daughter named Marcela Fernanda Barbara Fuentes Rubiales, who lost her life in 2004, but who is still well remembered, mainly by the mother who is always present on her birthday through social networks and also brings flowers to her grave.

As little Angelita was born in 2003, it is very difficult for her to have memories of who her cousin was, but without a doubt she will have heard a lot about her since she was growing up.

Marcela Rubiales with her daughter, cousin of today’s singer Ángela Aguilar. (Photo: Marcela Rubiales / Instagram).

WHAT DID ANGELA AGUILAR’S COUSIN DIED OF?

The Aguilar Dynasty lost one of its members on February 28, 2004 when Marcelita, who was only 18 years old, lost her life, leaving a huge void in everyone, especially her mother.

The young woman died in a car accident while her then-partner was driving the car. Since then, Marcela Rubiales has always been very sad and religiously goes to the cemetery on the most special dates.

For example, on one of his last visits to the cemetery, the daughter of Wild flower He shared some photos on his Instagram account with a heartfelt birthday message that can cause a lump in anyone’s throat.

“38 years ago today Marcelita was born. That day, the happiest, I was a mother and changed my life. They were wonderful years of life of happiness and concern of work and struggle, but I was no longer alone and my life had meaning. My little daughter, my beautiful girl, and to get ahead and that’s how it was, we were very happy, always together, always so mature, so understanding. Maybe that’s why Diosito took her away 17 years ago. Thy will be done”, wrote.

HOW OLD IS ANGELA AGUILAR?

Ángela Aguilar was born on October 8, 2003 in Los Angeles, United States, so, to date, she is 18 years old. This young singer, despite her young age, already has several hits impregnated in the taste of Mexicans and various countries of the world. As if that were not enough, it has millions of views on digital platforms.

The 18-year-old is one of the musical promises in Mexico. (Photo: Angela Aguilar / Instagram).

ANGELA AGUILAR ON INSTAGRAM

Despite her young age, the Mexican singer has already made a name for herself on the music scene and this has also been reflected on social networks, where she accumulates millions of followers, which is a dream for any young man of her age.

He currently has 7.6 million followers on Instagram, a platform where he posts his best photos and also tells his day-to-day life through his stories.

