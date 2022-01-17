Aleida Núñez exposes her perfect curves with tight black leggings and top

After living an exciting trip through Dubai where he welcomed 2022, Aleida Nunez She returned to her social networks to continue sharing her usual photo sessions, in which she shows her perfect curves that have made millions of users fall in love.

This is the case of one of her most recent Instagram posts, where the Mexican actress and singer conquered the hearts of almost 50 thousand followers who qualified the revealing images with a “like”.

And it is that the native of Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, attracted the attention of her admirers posing in profile to the camera while wearing some tight black leggings, a garment that combined perfectly with a sexy blue crop top, With which further accentuated her tiny waist and infarct curves.

“Calls that…” was the phrase he used to accompany the images that raised the temperature in a few hours.

Although in recent days she caused a stir by sharing some previews of what her true fans can enjoy if they subscribe to the exclusive content platform, she also ended up making her more than 3.5 million fans who follow her on the social network even more. mentioned, as he exhibited a photograph taken during one of his exercise sessions, in which he appears performing a complicated yoga posture that again left his admirers speechless.

And it is not for less, because in the daring image Aleida Núñez showed off her elasticity by hugging her legs at calf height, showing that he enjoys exceptional concentration.

In this postcard he also appeared with a tight sports outfit in a military green tone, with which he again provoked all kinds of reactions, from heated compliments to risqué proposals.

Within the images that she publishes continuously, the model had already shown off her love of practicing yoga, a discipline that, in addition to keeping her in shape with an exceptional body, also allows her to be in balance between body and mind. That is why he has not hesitated to invite his fans to follow in his footsteps, but always setting an example with his demanding postures.

