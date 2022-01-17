Alejandro Fernández: how much is El Potrillo’s fortune | FAME

Alexander Fernandez He began his career as a singer at a very young age, alongside his father, the late Vicente Fernández. Owner of an exceptional voice ever since, ‘El Potrillo’ has reaped hit after hit, becoming one of the favorite musicians of an important generation, especially in Mexico, as well as a wealthy man by his own merit, whose businesses go beyond the artistic field.

MORE INFORMATION: Who is who in the Fernández dynasty?

In addition to the success in his native country, he crossed borders and reached different countries of Latin America, but he also reached the United States, where he won over the migrant colony and also several native citizens from there who enjoyed his songs.

The 50-year-old singer ended 2021 with the greatest sadness, having had to endure the death of his father, Vicente Fernández, but he continued with his musical projects, dedicating all his work to the being who gave him life and confirmed his path. in the music environment.

MORE INFORMATION: Each of the businesses of the Fernández dynasty

Alejandro Fernández with his remembered father, Vicente. (Photo: Instagram @alexoficial)

HOW MUCH IS THE FORTUNE OF THE SINGER ALEJANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

Due to all the records sold, his multiple concerts throughout his career, the businesses he has, the income from advertising and the inheritance left to him by his father, Alejandro Fernández has positioned himself well economically, even more than other singers who have similar or greater success.

Thus, at the end of 2021, the interpreter of songs such as “I dedicated myself to losing you” and “It does me so much good” was named the most paid Latin singer and his fortune amounts to 85 million dollars.

As if that were not enough, he says that his assets would be valued at 245 million dollars, taking into account all his properties, businesses, investments and others.

MORE INFORMATION: Carmen Salinas, Octavio Ocaña, Vicente Fernández and other famous Latinos who died in 2021

Alejandro Fernández during one of his concerts (Photo: AFP)

ALEJANDRO FERNÁNDEZ FIRES HIS FATHER ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Through his official Instagram account, Alejandro Fernández shared a video with various images that show the beautiful moments he shared throughout his life with his father Vicente Fernández, who passed away last Sunday, December 12.

The singer accompanied the video with a meaningful message in which he spoke about the importance of showing love for your loved ones.

Among the images you can see the first presentation of Alejandro Fernández -when he was just a child- in front of a crowd, in addition to the duets that the 50-year-old singer performed with his father in countless presentations.

MORE INFORMATION: Vicente Fernández lived “a nightmare” during his last days alive, revealed his son

WHAT DID ALEJANDRO FERNÁNDEZ THINK OF HIS FATHER?

He also consecrated singer He spoke about his father after a concert in which he received a lot of criticism. “The foal” praised the teachings of Vicente Fernández and revealed some things that he copied from him before going on stage.

“My dad was and was one of the biggest critics I had in my career, always, from the beginning. He was always on the lookout, behind the scenes seeing how he spoke, what he said, how he sang, if I was out of tune or not, he always was and I thank him very much because I learned so much from him”Alejandro told the newspaper The universal.