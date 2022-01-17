Alexa Dellanos frames her great beauties in a white swimsuit | INSTAGRAM

the gorgeous daughter Myrka Dellanos, Alexa Dellanos has managed to earn her own popularity and fame thanks to the incredible work she has been doing in front of the cameras, venturing into the world of modeling and seeking to do it in the best possible way.

During its course in this industry has had the opportunity to work with different brands and to model on different occasions with professional photographers, who are always in charge of finding the best angle and reflecting it as well as possible as a photograph.

On this occasion we will be in charge of addressing an entertainment piece that he placed through his stories, a photograph in which he appears emerging from a pool in a beautiful white swimsuit, and his excellent silhouette in an impressive way, making those who They are considered his faithful admirers.

In the photo we could once again appreciate our favorite blonde, the influencer who to this day continues to consider his work one of the best things that has ever happened to him, despite all the negative comments he receives about it.

And it is that many people were waiting for her to follow in the footsteps of her mother, the famous presenter of Telemundo who has not stopped showing his incredible talent in front of the camera but in a very different way.

Alexa Dellanos shared a swimsuit that to this day is the favorite of many fans.



The famous presenter has a talent beyond, she dominates the microphone and has become one of the favorite voices of Americans who manage to witness her reports how much

For now Alexa will continue to enjoy the life full of luxuries that she has managed to achieve, also taking advantage of her boyfriend Alec Monopoly, who is always there to support her and help her with some photographs, he also considers himself an artist who loves the way of creating His couple.

Internet users are not bothered by the existence of her boyfriend at all, in fact he is not bothered by the large number of admirers that Alexa Dellanos has, in fact he is very proud of her for how beautiful she is of course in love with her sweet personality.

And she continues to enjoy all the best of this Influencer from the United States who has managed to win over the Latin American public and around the world with her great talent for posing.