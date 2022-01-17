Algorand will be “The Google of cryptocurrencies”, according to Anthony Scaramucci

Being ecologically friendly and at the same time sustainable, more investors are betting on Algorand (ALGO), such as Anthony Scaramucci, who maintains that he personally invested $250,000 and that his company invested close to $100 million in the development of the altcoin.

The founder of SkyBridge Capital, Anthony Scaramucci, maintained that the altcoin Algorand (ALGO) is “challenging” the main competitors in the crypto ecosystem, and even admitted that he is surprised by its progress and that he has invested around $250,000.

The founder of SkyBridge Capital believes that Algorand will be “The Google of cryptocurrencies”, due to its current disruptive level, which is reminiscent of the beginnings of what is now Alphabet, for which it will continue to invest in the altcoin, as it will end up “replacing many competitors”, although it did not mention names.

This is how he expressed his enthusiasm for ALGO to Digital Asset News:

“I think ultimately when the big companies get into the tokenization side of the market and start working in the DeFi world, they will need something that is scalable like Algorand, secure and decentralized, so they don’t have to worry about capricious inflation-disinflation of what they are using as a form of value exchange. Algorand for me is the future. It’s just going to require more people to do some deep-dive due diligence and make a decision to pick it.”

Previously, Silvio Micali, founder of Algorand, I affirm that “Bitcoin was only used to speculate” and doesn’t think it can help drive global economic growth. He believes that despite accepting that Bitcoin is the first blockchain, it was not the most ambitious for the world, since it does not offer enough transparency and security to achieve economic growth that is important for society.

Algorand quietly advances

Scaramucci previously opined that ALGO could be Ethereum’s (ETH) best competition, for its high speed in transactions and low speed of carbon in its platform of smart contracts. Algorand is an altcoin, whose blockchain it is focused on payments that use a type of consensus mechanism called PPoS, which does not require participants to solve puzzles to validate blocks.

Even the founder of SkyBridge Capital reported in December that the company had created a $100 million fund to invest in ALGO and admitted that many companies and investment funds are also investing a lot of money in developing Algorand.

Anthony Scaramucci elaborated on his enthusiasm for Algorand:

“You and I, when we were young, connected to the Internet using AltaVista. We were using Lycos, America Online, even Prodigy, if you can remember that. So lo and behold, in 1998, this company called Google came along and people were like, why the hell do I need that? I have all these other tools to access the Internet and then people say, Well, you know it’s faster. It has machine learning, the algorithms are more widespread. It’s going to lead to better results, and lo and behold, Google outperformed everyone, and I think that’s going to happen with Algorand.”

Last year, the foundation Algorand announced the creation of the “hub of blockchain most relevant in the world with its accelerator program for companies dedicated to this technology in Latin America. The selected projects went through a 10-week acceleration program in which workshops, sessions and high-level personalized mentoring will be part of the acceleration.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. Any action that the reader takes on the information found on our website is strictly at their own risk.