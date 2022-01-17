All the ways to contact Twitter

This can be inconvenient if you want to make a private consultation or something that requires some attention, however, it can be useful if you want to express a complaint, report or communicate with them as you would with any other user. Therefore, if you want to go further in attention and make sure that they respond to you, you will have to resort to other options. You can still take advantage of follow, continue this account and know the news and tips they post frequently, or what other users say about them.

You can try to contact the account @TwitterSpain (although it is not the support one). In this case, you can go to the account itself and next to follow you will find the direct message option. You can do it in the app from the bottom, where the message envelope appears or in the left menu of the web where this option is found. In these two cases, you will have to type or search for the account and enter your message. Do not give personal data at.

Help Center

The first thing you can do is access the Help Center that the company has made available to its users. There you will have the answer to the most common questions and you can contact them directly, so we tell you how to use it and how to contact with the company from it by accessing its contact forms.

How to use it

First of all, you can enter it from this link . If you don’t remember or want to know how to do it from your account, you just have to go to your profile, in the menu on the left you will see the Plus under Your profile. If you click on it you will find a large number of options, among which is the Help Center (Help Center) with a question mark next to it (if you don’t see it, keep scrolling down the menu). In you mobile, on the left where your photo should be, press and keep going down the menu until the end, where this option is.

Once you have reached it, you will be able to look up the question that you do from your own search engine. You just have to write on it and hit the magnifying glass. Different search possibilities will appear above. Select the one that best fits and you will find a new page that will tell you the pages that there are regarding the question and will give you access to them.

Select the one you think it is and information will appear what you have inquired about. In addition, it will give you direct access to the sections that you must use, without having to search for them on the page. If you still have questions, you may need to receive more personal attention with the inquiry forms.

contact forms

If you have not answered your questions or directly want to skip this step because you know that you will not find what you need there, from the Help Center itself you can contact by email thanks to the forms enabled for it. Can do it directly from this link . If you don’t want to remember it, you can enter from the Help Center at the top right where it says contact us. If you scroll down completely, in the footer there will be several columns, one of which is for help, and right at the bottom of everything appears Contact Us.

In this section, you will choose the topic that interests you between blocked and suspended account issues, with account access, privacy, security and sensitive content, authenticity and help with intellectual property issues. there you must complete the form corresponding and provide information, including your company or personal data, your email and contact telephone number and everything they ask you related to your query, as well as a brief description.

Most frequent problems

In this section, we tell you what are the most frequent problems that usually give on twitter and how you should act before each one of them so that you can answer them as soon as possible. You can also access the forms from the Help Center. Find out how to access them directly and what you need to do to make sure that they answer you to the greatest extent. There are mandatory sections, although we recommend that you also include as many optional ones as possible.

Account blocked or suspended

If you have a problem because your account has been blocked or suspended and you don’t know what happened or how recover your account, you will need to access the Help Center forms here. You must indicate where you had the problem, the description, your full name, username, email and telephone.

once you do they will review or they will respond to your query. The support team may be experiencing delays at the time. You must follow the instructions you are given to review or comply with the conditions. The time it takes It will depend on the number of queries they have, so we recommend that you have some patience. You can try to find out what could be the reasons why it has happened or think about the steps you have taken before the problem occurred.

Related to intellectual property

If you have any intellectual property problem because they have violated your copyright, counterfeit products, your brand policy or others, you can contact directly from this link . A form will appear in which you must indicate the problem, your relationship with the brand owner and they are sorry that you have the experience. you should give more information, such as your name and surnames, position, email, telephone, images and you must confirm that you will send the complaint from your company’s email.

Subsequently, you must provide information about account you want to report, such as the platform they’re on (Twitter or Periscope), username, and more information. Then you must give owner information of the brand, such as name, address, country, website and username. You should continue with information about the Mark, such as the registered word or symbol, registration number, goods or services, registration office or direct link. Once you complete everything, you will have to make some declarations and you will send them.

Trouble getting in

If you have tried enter your account with your username and password and you cannot log in, we recommend that you check that the data is correct. Otherwise, try again with them. If they are already fine and you still do not enter, try to wait a bit in case there is problems with your connection, the service is temporarily down or it is something that will be solved shortly. The best thing is that you first rule out that the problem is yours or your computer.

If you have already tried everything, and have consulted the help solutions of the microblogging network, and you have problems to log in or to reactivate or deactivate your account, you can access the inquiry form from here . You have to choose in your dropdown the query what you want to do and a new dropdown will appear with other options. Once this is done, your username, email will appear and you have to write the problem in a brief and concise way.

Direction

Twitter Spain has its registered office in Madrid, at Calle Rafael Calvo, 18 – PISO 1, Madrid, 28010. You can try sending a letter to this address if you wish, although it is best to opt for the previous options to guarantee a response since they may not be in charge of this work, especially in queries that you could solve in an Internet contact.

If you need to contact them for a legal issue or that you need proof, do it through burofax. The headquarters is located in San Francisco, California, United States. Specifically at 1355 Market St #900, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA.

They receive court requests at these complete mailing addresses listed below or by fax 1-415-222-9958.

Twitter Inc., c/o Trust and Safety 1355 Market Street, Suite 900 San Francisco, CA 94103