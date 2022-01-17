“AMD is in the rearview mirror after the launch of Alder Lake”

Today a video has been released where Pat Gelsinger, who is about to complete 1 year as CEO of Intel, not only wished everyone a happy new year, but to take advantage of his 11 months in office, he made a brief summary of 11 milestones that have been achieved under his command .

The one that most interested us was the point where he made a direct mention to AMD, even indicating that after the launch of its 12th Generation of Intel Core processors, known as Alder Lake, they have taken the lead, and not only that, but it indicates that the company has reached the first position to stay and that AMD already it will just be a reflection in your rear view mirror.

“Alder Lake. And suddenly… Boom! We’re back in the game,” exclaims the CEO in his video. “AMD is in the rearview mirror in the customer market [de consumo]”, and sentenced with “and they will never be on the windshield again; we are simply leading the market.”

Obviously, reason is not lacking: the Intel Core i9-12900K leads in all performance tests, while the rest of the processors directly dominate over all their AMD counterparts by offering higher performance at lower cost.

On the other hand, Pat Gelsinger goes on to state that Intel is in a privileged position to capture the next phase of compute workload demand, and as far as their, and Intel’s, long-term goals go through their five officially announced manufacturing processes under his mandate: Intel 7, Intel 4, Intel 3, Intel 20A, and Intel 18A, with the latter slated for a debut.”early 2025“So we’re talking about five manufacturing processes launched within four years.

Now yes, everything is words, and the next big battle will come very soon, in the second half of this year with the AMD Ryzen 7000 against the Intel Raptor Lake, seeing if AMD will really be in the rearview mirror, not to mention seeing if the Sapphire Rapids measure up against the EPYC range and the company is able to cut growth forecasts for AMD.

via: Tom’s Hardware