América incorporates Alejandro Zendejas as reinforcement for Clausura 2022

The Eagles disbursed three million dollars for the services of the footballer who had already defended the red and white colors in this contest

América and Necaxa have reached an agreement for Alejandro Zendejas to be a new player for the Águilas starting in Clausura 2022. Sources informed ESPN that the azulcremas paid 3 million dollars for the player’s record so that he joins Santiago Solari’s discipline as soon as possible.

After passing the medical exams, America made the official announcement of its third addition to the winter market after the arrivals of Jonathan Dos Santos and Diego Valdés.

Alejandro Zendejas became the third reinforcement of America towards Clausura 2022 ESPN

Necaxa did not want to part with Alejandro Zendejas, however the money that América put on the table will be of great help to the club’s finances and to make cash in case they have to pay the relegation fine at the end of the tournament.

The player said goodbye to Necaxa to sign his new contract with the Águilas and, if everything goes in order, he will have the opportunity to play on Matchday 3 when they host Atlas, current Liga MX champion, at the Azteca Stadium.

Zendejas played on Day 1 with Necaxa and even scored a goal in the team’s defeat against Juárez, however the Mexican-American can play with the Águilas in this same contest due to the modification to the rule in which it was indicated that this could be done type of transactions until the end of January.

The hydro-warm club issued a statement in which they made it known that they did everything possible to retain Zendejas, but stressed that “the player has decided to leave the team by his own decision.”

In addition to this, the Rayos announced the additions of Fernando Madrigal and Jesús López on loan for the remainder of 2022.