Ancelotti added to his history after winning the Spanish Super Cup

Carlo Ancelotti added to his impressive record after winning the Spanish Super Cup with Real Madrid

January 16, 2022 9:01 p.m.

This Sunday Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid defeated Athletic Club Bilbao in a great performance in the Grand Final of the Spanish Super Cup, in the duel between merengue and Basques in Saudi Arabia. Goals from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema allowed the Whites to reach their 119th title in as many years of history, as well as allowing the experienced Italian coach to extend his legend inside and outside of Madrid with another title.

The Italian, who is in his second cycle as coach of Real Madrid, has already won the first title he has ever had at stake directing the merengue team again after the four titles he won between 2014 and 2015. Back then, Ancelotti won the Champions League, the Copa del Rey, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Following his win on Sunday, Ancelotti became the first Real Madrid manager to have a 76% winning percentage, and could become the first manager to win all six major titles with the club if he wins La Liga.

On a personal level, Ancelotti obtained his 21st title as coach in Arab lands, and reached the goal of winning the Super Cups in Italy (Milan 2004), England (Chelsea 2009 – Community Shield), Germany (Bayern Munich 2017) and the recent victory in Spanish football. After the game, the Italian sent the message that his team “will fight to win everything”, and already has the league championship, Copa del Rey and, of course, the Champions League on the horizon.