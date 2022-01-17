Android | How to use your cell phone camera as a WebCam on PC | Laptop | Applications | Smartphones | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Do you want to save enough? Many have suffered during the pandemic with the camera of their laptop . Although this does not give the pixels, much less the sharpness offered by cell phone sensors, there is a simple trick to be able to use the latter as webcam . Is seriously?

Do you know how to use the cell phone camera as a WebCam on your Windows 10 computer or laptop? PThere is a simple trick to be able to achieve it without the need for you to unwrap a penny. It is totally free and works this 2022.

HOW TO USE THE CELL PHONE CAMERA AS A WEBCAM FOR THE LAPTOP

The first thing we need to do is install the DroidCam Webcam for PC app.

This application will ask you for permissions to access your photos and videos that it registers.

It will also ask you to enter the audio of your cell phone.

Now login to your computer and go to this link for you to download the DroidCam program on PC.

for you to download the DroidCam program on PC. In case it asks you to download a new sound software, click on next and carry out the installation.

In this way DroidCam will be able to connect to your internet signal to transmit from your cell phone. (Photo: MAG)