Ángela Aguilar boasts LUXURY Versace bag of more than 44 thousand pesos

One of the famous Mexican women who is most surrounded by luxuries and exclusive brand items is Angela Aguilar, who besides being a fashion lover, is the number one fan of brands like Dior and VersaceProof of this is that on more than one occasion she has appeared publicly with an accessory from these fashion houses.

Well, as we have told you on several occasions, the singer has a charming mansion, horses and trips that are part of her personal tastes; however, fashion and beauty cannot be left out. That is why it is not surprising to see her with accessories that give her looks that chic touch, as one of the bags that showed off this weekend.

And it is that through their Instagram stories, Angela Aguilar shared her youthful beauty, but among the accessories she wore it was impossible to ignore that she has a lovely Versace bag which became quite a trend among celebrities like Dua Lipa.

However, what arouses the most surprise among her faithful fans of the singer is that the exclusive bag of the Italian fashion house has a price that exceeds 44 thousand Mexican pesos, why? Here we tell you all the details.

The singer showed off her luxurious bag. (Photos: Screenshot)

Ángela Aguilar reveals the secret of her enviable figure, doesn’t she exercise?

Mini, lilac and with a chain, this is Ángela Aguilar’s Versace bag

It was through her Instagram stories where Pepe Aguilar’s daughter showed her expensive bag, although yes, it was not the accessory precisely what he showed, but his whole look. Of course, being in a color as striking as lilac, which contrasted with her black blouse, the piece could not go unnoticed.

The key piece and for which this design of small tote bag is that it is adorned with a Medusa plaque, known among fashionistas and versace because it was the decoration of the doors of the first headquarters of the firm in Milan. It also has a handle at the top and two straps to adjust.

The first strap is leather to adjust on the shoulder and the second, the most popular, is chain; Its closure is a magnetic button and it has an inside pocket. In addition, it is found in eight colors such as green or pink, but the one Ángela Aguilar wears is lilac.

On the website of the Italian fashion house this small bag costs 44 thousand 600 pesos.

(Photos: Screenshot)

KEEP READING

Find out who Angela Aguilar’s favorite poets are

Girl celebrates her birthday with the theme of Ángela Aguilar and goes viral | VIDEO

Ángela Aguilar: The perfect jeans to show off a mini waist and stylize the body