Ángela Aguilar reveals the secret of her enviable figure, doesn’t she exercise?

Angela Aguilar he has won the hearts of the public with his talent and friendliness both on and off stage, as well as becoming inspiration for his fans who do not stop applauding his style and enviable figure of which he confessed the secret to achieve it.

The singer of “tell me how you want“She keeps in touch with her fans through her social networks, where she shares details of her daily life and in her most recent dynamic she was questioned about whether she does exercise to achieve the impressive figure he has, so the answer caused astonishment.

Pepe Aguilar’s daughter revealed that she does not exercise as much as she should, although she pointed out that her great passion is horseback riding and she enjoys doing yoga to relax and keep fit, something that she had already shown on other occasions with her posts on social networks .

The young singer She has an enviable figure that she shows off at every opportunity while showing her impeccable passion for fashion, something that her fans are willing to follow thanks to her style with a mexican touch that he puts in each of his costumes for his concerts.

Angela Aguilar’s exercise routine

The daughter of Pepe Aguilar has intense work days with concerts in which she delights her fans with her voice, but she takes advantage of every space she has to pamper herself and, although she pointed out that she does not exercise as much as she should, she has shared her strict routines with which maintains your health and figure.

The singer shared on her YouTube account a exercise routine at home in the face of the health emergency caused by Covid-19 that caused the closure of some gyms, with which he demonstrated that keeping fit is part of his activities.

The horse riding It is one of the great passions that Angela Aguilar shares with her family, although the singer also takes advantage of this moment to exercise and on her Instagram account she shared a story with her daring routine while riding a horse.

Although Ángela Aguilar has shown the affection and care they have with their horses, did not prevent a rain of critics that this last routine won him since Internet users pointed out that it could be animal abuse.

