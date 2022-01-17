Anne Frank: they identify the suspect of having “betrayed” the family of the author of the famous diary

Drafting

image source, Ann Frank Museum Caption, Anne Frank’s diary, written secretly from the Nazis, is still very popular 70 years after her death.

An investigation revealed this week has identified a person suspected of betraying Anne Frank and her family to the Nazis during World War II.

The young woman, who became famous for the diary she wrote about the conflict, died in a concentration camp at the age of 15, after spending two years in hiding from the Nazi regime in Amsterdam.

The diary written by Frank is considered one of the most important testimonial documents of the Jewish Holocaust during the war.

And this week, a team of investigators, including a former US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent, noted that Arnold van den Bergh, an important figure in the Jewish community in the Dutch capital, was the one who handed over Frank and his family to the Nazi regime.

The team, also made up of historians and other experts, spent six years investigating the case in order to find out what the outcome of the Frank family had been like.

The experts used modern investigative techniques, such as algorithms, that made it possible to make connections between different people and places, something that would have taken years if done manually.

Van den Bergh was a member of the Jewish Council of Amsterdam, a group of people who were forced to implement Nazi policy in Jewish quarters. It was dismantled in 1943 and its members They were sent to concentration camps.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Anne Frank’s diary is considered one of the best testimonies of the suffering of the Jewish community during World War II.

But the team of investigators determined that Van den Bergh was not sent to the concentration camps and continued his life in Amsterdam, providing information to the Nazis.

“When van den Bergh lost all the protection that had exempted him from having to go to the camps, he had to provide something valuable to the Nazis he had come in contact with in order to keep him and his wife safe,” Vince Pankoke told him. , former FBI agent, to the program of the American network CBS 60 minutes.

The team also noted that he had been in trouble for betraying a Jewish family.

But he also came across evidence suggesting that Otto Frank, Anne’s father, may have found out about the betrayal and kept it a secret.

In the files of a previous investigation, he found a copy of an anonymous note sent to Otto Frank that identified Arnold van den Bergh as a traitor.

Pankoke told 60 minuteands that anti-semitism could have been the reason this revelation was never made. would do public.

“What could have happened is that Frank felt that if he mentioned that again it would only fuel the fire even more,” he said.

“But we must bear in mind that the fact that [van den Bergh] being Jewish just meant that the Nazis put him in an untenable position and he had to do something to save his life.”