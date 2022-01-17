Anuel AA boasts the voluptuous rear of his girlfriend Yailin La Más Viral

It’s practically official that yes Anuel AA, former of Carol G, does not have a relationship with the also singer Yailin The Most ViralAt least they’re having a great time together. To the point that his own Anuel AA showed off the rearguard of his “girlfriend” in one of his Instagram stories.

Everything seems to indicate that Carol G, in matters of the heart, it is past for Anuel AA. In fact, after Anuel AA and Karol G sang at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico and she published a photo from the dressing room where it is seen that both turned the page, Anuel AA He has been seen with his new conquest. It’s about the trap singer Yailin The Most Viral And she is Dominican. But, Like “La Bichota”, it has a voluptuous rearguard, which Anuel AA himself has boasted on his social networks.

This has made many of the fans of Carol G They seem a bit annoyed but, while this is happening, Karol G also has a blast with her friends and continues to be successful. The reggaeton artist will perform at Coachella 2022. This is not to mention the 37 awards she received during 2021 and the tour with sold-out box offices during her Bichota Tour. Anuel AA, for his part, continues to promote his recent musical themes and work in the studio with whom they assure is the new girlfriend of the ragpicker, Yailin La Más Viral.

In fact, everything indicates that a few days ago Anuel AA and his new conquest spent the night together in a hotel in the Dominican Republic. But the truth is that, until now, neither Anuel AA, neither Yailin The Most Viral, far from it Carol G have spoken about it.

Keep reading:

Karol G and Anuel AA turn the page in the singer’s dressing room

A fan tries to kiss Anuel AA, Karol G’s ex, he rejects her and then laughs at her

Karol G breaks down in tears by dedicating a song to her ex, Anuel AA