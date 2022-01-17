Anuel AA spends more than 100,000 dollars on jewelry for his new girlfriend

It is obvious that Anuel AA is tired of begging Karol G give him another chance.

Just a month ago the singer still assured in his song ‘Crying in a Ferrari’ Even though his old girlfriend she deserved someone better than him, he still wanted her back, but now he has turned the page with another attractive singer: Dominican Yailin.

This week they have begun to appear together in Instagram to make it clear that they are more than just friends and Anuel has shamelessly boasted of the necklace, the watch and the diamond bracelet that he has given to Yailin, assuring all his followers that He paid about $100,000 for them.