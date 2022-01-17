Anuel AA spends more than 100,000 dollars on jewelry for his new girlfriend

Miami.
It is obvious that Anuel AA is tired of begging Karol G give him another chance.
Just a month ago the singer still assured in his song ‘Crying in a Ferrari’ Even though his old girlfriend she deserved someone better than him, he still wanted her back, but now he has turned the page with another attractive singer: Dominican Yailin.
This week they have begun to appear together in Instagram to make it clear that they are more than just friends and Anuel has shamelessly boasted of the necklace, the watch and the diamond bracelet that he has given to Yailin, assuring all his followers that He paid about $100,000 for them.
“Here the whole world is at a minimum (100 thousand above) (sic)”, he wrote next to the recording in which he showed the chain adorned with an image of the virgin that he bought from yailin and, incidentally, also a close-up of her generous neckline.
In addition, the two artists have dared to mix work and pleasure, as they did at the time Anuel and Carol, locking themselves in the studio together to record a collaboration about which no further details are yet known.
yailin, for his part, indirectly confirmed his sentimental relationship a few days ago by sharing on Instagram a very sensual selfie in front of the mirror along with the motto ‘Royal to death’, that Anuel has made his since the beginning of his career.